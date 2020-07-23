Grand California available with free factory options worth up to £2,000*

Deal includes four free services, a four-year extended warranty and four years roadside assistance cover*

Drive now, pay later available on Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP) purchases**

Grand California, available from £72,745, features a wet room with toilet, sink and shower

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is celebrating the start of the summer holidays and the reopening of campsites across the UK with a bumper deal on its flagship Grand California motorhome.

The new Grand California is now available with free factory options worth up to £2,000*, so buyers can spec their ride to suit their trip.

The deal, which runs from now until the end of 2020, also includes four free services, a four-year extended warranty and roadside assistance cover* for four years to give you complete peace of mind when holidaying.

Interest in the Volkswagen Grand California doubled during lockdown with British families dreaming of a summer staycation. To help customers do just that, the Grand California can be bought on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP) with nothing to pay for the first three months with 3.5% APR Representative**. Other finance offers are also available, including Hire Purchase, and a ten year HP plan.

The Grand California, which starts from £72,745 (RRP OTR inc VAT), features a fully-fitted kitchen, panoramic skylights and a separate wet room with toilet, sink and shower, giving you complete freedom on where you holiday. Two versions are available, the 600 which comes with the option of an overcab bed to sleep a total of four, or the 680 which has a longer double bed and overhead storage.

Ian Hodson, Product Manager for the Grand California at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “The Grand California represents the pinnacle of holidaying on the move. With servicing, warranty and roadside assistance all included in this package until the end of the year, everything is taken care of as part of our Working With You promise.

“We believe it’s the perfect way to kickstart summer and ideal for anyone booking a staycation in the next few months.”

To find out more or pick your free accessories, click here https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/new-vehicles/grand-california.html. For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ entire range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.