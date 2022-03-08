Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches range of essential camping accessories as UK holidays soar

Modular camping unit provides kitchen area, bed, water supply, and storage space

Add-ons are compatible with Volkswagen Caravelle, California Beach Tour or Caddy

Unit can be ordered via local Van Centres with the range starting from £495 (including VAT)

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched a range of mini-mobile camping units offering a kitchen area, bed, water supply, and storage space to give owners complete flexibility.

The ‘mobile home in a box’ is a range of modular units that fit into existing luggage compartments and provide travel essentials. The kitchen can be ready in a few seconds and the bed unfolds in a single movement making life easy out on the road.

The demand for camping equipment has grown in the past year with an influx of Brits holidaying at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The trend is expected to continue, with 52 per cent of people saying they intend to take their holidays in the UK this year*.

The range-topping, multi-purpose BusBox, priced at £3,340, is compatible with the Volkswagen Caravelle T5/T6/T6.1 and includes a bed, mattress, kitchen area (with space for two-burner stove), extendable storage area, and water supply.

For Caravelle and California Beach Tour owners, the BusBox is available without mattress, priced at £2,555. The KombiBox, which can be installed into the Caddy in minutes, offers bed, kitchen area, water supply, and cargo space, and is priced at £2,760. A folding comfort mattress is also available as a standalone accessory, priced at £495.

The products are the latest addition to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ complete range of camping options, from the compact Caddy to the iconic California, and the range-topping Grand California.

James Allitt, Head of Aftersales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Our new camping accessory range makes travel more convenient for customers by combining all travel essentials, from utilities to water supply, in a smartly designed, comfortable, and compact space. Developing accessories that make our customers’ lives easier is a high priority at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which is why our one-stop-shop mobile home in a box is a great solution for those planning a camping holiday.”

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ camping module visit your local Van Centre or visit our website for the Caravelle, California Beach Tour and Caddy variations:

If you would like to learn more about the latest Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles range, then please visit: www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.