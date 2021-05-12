T-Sport20 styling packs now available for the Transporter T6.1

Prices for the all-new sporty accessories start from £1,400*

Styling options include ABT front lower spoiler, rear spoiler, side bars, roof rails and alloy wheels

Available from Volkswagen Van Centres in 14 different colour options

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched styling packs for the Transporter T6.1, allowing customers to add a sporty edge to their van, with prices for entry-level combinations starting from £1,400*.

The T6.1 T-Sport20 styling packs, available in 12 different specifications on both SWB and LWB versions of the Transporter, include combinations of front and rear bodywork accessories, and a range of alloy wheel options.

The entry-level T-Sport20 pack, priced at £1,400.55, includes an ABT front lower spoiler, rear spoiler, matt black side bars, and roof rails. The headline specification, priced at £2,187.58*, includes an ABT front lower spoiler, rear spoiler, side bars, roof rails, and 20” matt black alloy wheels. To complete the sporty look, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has also lowered the springs by 30mm.

The accessory kits are available in 14 different colours to match the T6.1 options: from Ascot Grey to Starlight Blue, and Bay Leaf Green to Fortana Red. The T-Sport20 styling packs can be added to the Highline specification of the Transporter T6.1.

The Transporter T6.1, launched in 2020, has a redesigned front end and interior, total connectivity, and more space than ever before. It continues in the footsteps of the iconic Transporter, which has built an illustrious reputation for reliability and quality since the first model rolled off the production line in 1950.

Paul Anderson, Aftersales Programmes and Marketing Manager for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “The Transporter has a rich heritage dating back over 70 years, with a reputation not just for getting the job done, but for doing so in style. The T-Sport20 is the ultimate accessory for those who want to make their T6.1 stand out from the crowd and add a sporty edge to their pride and joy.”

For more details on the T-Sport20 styling packs, customers should contact their local Van Centre, or visit the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles website.