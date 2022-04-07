Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles introduces discounted service plans from now until 2 May 2022

Offer applies to Service Plans and All-in packages

Provides certainty and clarity for owners looking for added value and reassurance

Discounted costs mean service plans start from as little as £19.79 per month

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is discounting fixed-price and All-In service plans for customers by 25 per cent, providing enhanced value and reassurance over service and maintenance costs.

Commercial vehicle owners looking for added reassurance and value will benefit from a 25 per cent discount on fixed-price servicing and All-In service plans taken out before 2 May 2022, as Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles introduces new offers for the spring.

At a time when many are looking to save money and keep an eye on outgoings, the new offer allows customers to lock in prices for their next two services without any surprises, as well as offering the opportunity to spread the costs with attractive, reduced monthly payments.

The 25 per cent discount offer applies to fixed-price service plans, as well as the comprehensive All-in service plan.

The fixed-price service plan is now available from as little as £19.79 per month (including VAT), or £475 (including VAT) for a vehicle’s next two services. It is valid on vehicles aged from one to 15 years old and includes one interim service, one full service and one MOT over two years of ownership, providing reassurance for owners with a fixed price.

The All-in service plan, available on vehicles aged three to six years with an engine up to 2.0 litres in size, can be purchased from as little as £26.23 per month (including VAT), or £629.48 (including VAT).

The comprehensive All-in package bundles two services, two MOTs, two years’ warranty, and two years’ roadside assistance into one simple arrangement, providing ultimate convenience and reassurance by enabling owners to get on without the need to plan ahead for future costs.

James Allitt, Head of Aftersales for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We know the cost of living is going up, so a discount to our service plans provides a bit of reassurance to our customers for their next two services. With lower monthly payments and fixed costs, vehicle maintenance can be budgeted for without any nasty surprises, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle owners can stay on the road for longer, keeping their businesses moving.”

The 25 per cent discount offer is valid until Monday 2 May 2022. The All-in policy must be activated by Friday 6 May 2022, and eligible vehicles must have less than 100,000 miles at the time of activation.

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.