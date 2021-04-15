Details of new T6.1 Sportline revealed with prices starting from £42,940*

Sporty styling includes exclusive front bumper, rear spoiler, side bars and 18” alloy wheels

Available in short and long wheelbase versions, as Kombi or panel van

Updated specification includes digital cockpit, rear view camera, and heated front seats

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched the new Transporter T6.1 Sportline, with prices starting from £42,940*.

The Sportline, which is available to order from late March ahead of deliveries from July, is available in short or long wheelbase versions, and as either a Kombi or panel van. It features a range of unique sporty styling additions and technology upgrades, ensuring the perfect combination of sport and comfort.

Design

The Transporter 6.1 Sportline comes with a host of sporty exterior and interior styling details. The front features a red contrast grille strip and a new bumper, while at the rear there is an eye-catching new spoiler, all of which are exclusive to the Sportline range. The suspension has also been lowered by 30mm, and illuminated side bars added.

The sporty design extends to the choice of wheels, with 18” alloys available in a gloss black. The Sportline also debuts a range of new stand out metallic colours for the vehicle in Indium Grey, Fortana Red, Ravenna Blue and Copper Bronze giving the vehicles a distinct premium edge.

The interior of the new T6.1 Sportline matches its premium yet sporty exterior, featuring a luxury Nappa leather and suede trim with honeycomb stitching branded with the Sportline logo.

A Sportline Black Edition will also be available, priced from £45,140*, offering an exclusive alloy wheel colour, matt black side bars, Eibach coilover suspension, ‘Black Edition’ decals, 90% rear window tint on Kombi models, and a Sportline gift box.

Comfort & Technology

The new Sportline range also offers the latest comfort and convenience features, building on the range-topping Highline trim. This includes heated front seats and a cutting-edge digital cockpit – available on a panel van or Kombi for the first time – in addition to the DAB radio, climatic air conditioning, front windscreen heating, and a Discover Media Navigation system. This is upgraded to Discover Media Pro Navigation, featuring a 9.2” colour touchscreen, for Black Edition models.

The advanced technology integrated in the T6.1 Sportline is there to assist drivers if needed, ensuring a smooth and comfortable drive. A rear-view camera, LED headlights with high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control with City Emergency Braking and an anti-theft alarm system with interior monitoring are all specified as standard.

Engine & Performance

The Transporter’s range-topping 2.0-litre TDI 204 PS engine with 7-speed DSG gearbox is standard across all T6.1 Sportline models. This is capable of 0-62mph in 8.9 seconds with a top speed of 126mph.

Pricing

Pricing for the Sportline starts at £42,940* for the 2.0 TDI 204 PS short wheelbase panel van, with the long wheelbase panel van priced from £43,795. Short wheelbase variants of the Kombi are priced from £46,450* while long wheelbases begin at £47,305*. The Black Edition, available as a short wheelbase panel van or Kombi, is priced from £45,140 and £49,450, respectively.

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.