Volkswagen is UK’s number one for fifth year running

8.84-per-cent market share makes Volkswagen the UK’s best-selling new-car brand

178,607 new Volkswagen cars registered in the UK in 2025

Golf, Tiguan, T-Roc and Polo each surpass 24,000 sales in year

Milton Keynes – Volkswagen is once again the most popular brand with UK car buyers. Figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) confirm the German brand is the UK’s best-selling new-car brand for the fifth year running.

A total of 178,607 new Volkswagen passenger vehicles were registered in the UK in 2025. That’s 12,303 more than in 2025 and 55,884 ahead of the closest competitor. Today’s figures equate to a leading market share of 8.84 per cent for Volkswagen UK – ahead of the brand’s market share in 2024 (8.52 per cent).

The Golf was Volkswagen UK’s best-selling model in 2025; its 32,478 registrations placed it at number six in the market overall. The Tiguan was also among the top 10 best sellers in the UK, with 29,857 registrations.

Volkswagen’s electric models – the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.7 and ID.7 Tourer – contributed more than 30,000 units to the brand’s overall total in 2025. This was a rise of about 45 per cent compared with 2024, pointing to additional demand for electric cars generated by the Government’s Electric Car Grant and the launch of Volkswagen’s ID. Promise, which offers customers up to 100 days to return their cars if for any reason they change their minds or find an electric car doesn’t suit their lifestyle needs.

The brand’s attention turns now to 2026, when the new T-Roc goes on sale in the UK and the hotly-anticipated electric ID. Polo, ID. Polo GTI and ID. CROSS Concept will make their world premieres. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic GTI hot hatch, which is being celebrated with the Golf GTI EDITION 50. It will be the most powerful production model in the history of GTI, and is set to arrive in UK showrooms in the spring of 2026.

Rod McLeod, Director of Volkswagen UK, said: “The news that Volkswagen is once again the top-selling new-car brand in the UK is the perfect start to what will undoubtedly be a really exciting year for the brand.

“The results announced by the SMMT – which show a healthy gap between us and the number-two brand in the market – underline the enduring popularity and quality of Volkswagen cars, as well as the outstanding customer service provided by our fantastic network of Volkswagen Retailers.

“The trends we are seeing with our electric ID. range are really pleasing, and I can’t wait to see and drive the new models coming to market in 2026.”