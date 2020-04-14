Volkswagen presents new models in digital mode for the first time

All vehicles can be experienced interactively

Possibilities of virtual reality are gaining strategic importance for experience marketing

Objectives: personalized user experience, greater range, sustainable concepts

Wolfsburg (D) – Following the cancellation of this year’s Geneva International Motor Show, the VW brand show stand can now be visited online. Starting today, visitors can experience all the new models of the brand for two weeks round the clock from their own homes at https://www.volkswagen.de/de/specials/geneva- 2020.html. The 360° tour offers an interactive digital experience allowing visitors to immerse into the show. They can stroll across the booth, view vehicles from all sides and also change colors and wheel rim configurations using easy-to-use functions.

“I am pleased that our marketing team has succeeded in making our booth available to all visitors despite the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show. Virtually, they can experience our team’s attention to detail in the presentation of this show and our product highlights. Once again, this demonstrates that special situations call for special solutions,” says Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales . “We are convinced that we will be able to reach even more people in future through virtual show visits in addition to the real presentation of vehicles.”

All the vehicles and the booth planned for Geneva have been digitally processed for the 360° experience and give visitors a three-dimensional experience of being at the show. The main focus is on the new products of 2020: these range from the future electric vehicle ID.31 to the new R2 with plug-in hybrid technology and the latest generation of the iconic sports versions of the compact Golf, the GTI3, GTD4 and GTE5.

Users take part in a guided tour of the booth, but can control their visit individually. By clicking integrated additional features and interactive exhibits which allow vehicles to be displayed with different colors or wheel rims, users are encouraged to interact with the presentation. Finally, users are guided to a registration page where they can create their VW ID to receive personalized offers in the future.

“Our first digital booth is only the opening chapter in our new sustainable concept for future innovative online experiences,” says Jochen Sengpiehl, Chief Marketing Officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand. “Exploiting the opportunities offered by virtual reality is part of our digitalization strategy. It will become an integral component of our experience marketing, the entire external presentation of the brand and interaction with customers and fans.”

The virtual motor show can be visited online free of charge. The website is available in German and English until April 17, 2020.

1) ID.3: The vehicle is not yet available for sale in Europe.

2) Touareg R: The vehicle is a near-production concept car.

3) Golf GTI: The vehicle is a near-production concept car.

4) Golf GTD: The vehicle is a near-production concept car.

5) Golf GTE: The vehicle is a near-production concept car.