Volvo Car UK takes the stress and inconvenience out of common car damage incidents with free repairs to punctured tyres and chipped windscreens

Service is the first in the UK car industry to cover both tyres and windscreens

Available for Volvo cars of any age

Assessment and repairs carried out by qualified technicians at any UK Volvo retailer

Volvo Car UK committed to helping keep its customers safe, secure and mobile

Rough and worn-out road surfaces are making punctured tyres and stone-chipped windscreens all too common hazards for UK motorists. Volvo Car UK is helping cut the inconvenience caused with an industry-first free repair service covering both windscreen and tyre damage.

Where viable, Volvo retailers will provide a free puncture or windscreen chip repair on Volvo cars of any age, helping to get owners safely back on the road again as soon as possible.

The process is simple, convenient and comes with the peace of mind of work carried out by qualified Volvo technicians. Owners can take their car to any UK Volvo retailer, where the damage will be checked to determine whether a repair is safe and possible. In most instances, a repair can be made on the spot, while the customer waits, with no charge.

If the damage is not repairable, the retailer will advise the customer and, if they wish, arrange for a new tyre or windscreen to be fitted.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK Managing Director, said: “As well as reducing the nuisance factor of minor damage, this new service helps keep cars in safe condition and, in the case of windscreens, can prevent chips leading to cracks and more costly replacements. We value all Volvo drivers, no matter how old their car might be, and this new service is the perfect way to help them stay safe, secure and mobile.”

More information on the new Volvo free repair service is available at https://www.volvocars.com/uk/own/maintenance/service-and-maintenance/free-repairs