Volvo Car UK reports record sales in September

Volvo Car UK is celebrating its best September on record with new car registrations up +23% vs September 2024

The Volvo XC40 was the most popular model for the brand in September

The UK became the largest market globally for sales of the all-electric model, the Volvo EX30

Highest September market share on record at 3.7% (+8% from September 2024)

4th October 2025 – Volvo Car UK is celebrating a record September with sales reaching 11,569 units, up +23% compared to the same period last year. This achievement follows consistent year-on-year growth and underlines the success of the brand in the UK.

The brand also strengthened its market position with a share of 3.7%, the highest September ever recorded for the brand. YTD Volvo’s market share in the UK is at 3.28%.

Alongside the growth in sales, with the Volvo XC40 its best-selling model in September, Volvo saw its highest ever retail mix in September with 30.3% of sales going directly to private buyers.

Volvo is also making huge strides in the electric vehicle market. Volvo Car UK is now the single biggest market globally for sales of the all-electric Volvo EX30. This milestone reflects the huge success of the compact electric SUV in a key market and the appeal of Volvo’s electrified offering.

Further success was found in its Volvo Car UK’s used car business with a +8.5% YOY on September 2024 as well as its aftersales business also experiencing a +11% increased YOY on September 2024.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, Managing Director, Volvo Car UK said: “In what continues to be a turbulent market, I am extremely proud of what the team at Volvo Car UK and our retail partners have collectively achieved this month. Our record September registrations and market share demonstrates that the Volvo brand, with our strong product line-up, is proving to be a popular choice with UK consumers.

“Working together with our partners we have embraced huge transformation, and it is fantastic to see what this business model, combined with a collaborative spirit, can achieve.”

These results reinforce Volvo’s ambition to continue growing its electric and hybrid lineup, expanding customer reach and elevating the retail experience.