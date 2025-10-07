Ducati UK boss Fabrizio Cazzoli

Ducati boss revs up support for North East STEM Foundation

Fabrizio Cazzoli, the managing director of Ducati UK, is to be a special guest speaker at the North East STEM Foundation’s (NESF) annual Black Tie Charity Dinner.

He will share the spotlight with headline speaker, Liverpool and England football legend John Barnes MBE, at an event that unites business leaders, educators, and supporters in raising funds to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education across the region.

Headquartered in Bologna, Italy, the luxury motorcycle manufacturer is renowned for speed, style, and engineering excellence, and its passion for STEM has already seen it develop strong ties with that city’s university.

Famous for its pioneering desmodromic valve system, high-performance 90º V-twin engines, advanced electronics and using race technology to drive innovation, Ducati is also committed to supporting and promoting STEM in the UK.

Fabrizio Cazzoli, who is himself a mechanical engineer, said: “I’m honoured to be invited to support the work of the North East STEM Foundation and to share Ducati’s story. STEM is at the heart of everything we do at Ducati, from design and innovation to performance and sustainability. It will be a privilege to talk about this focus.”

Tania Cooper MBE, chair of NESF, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Fabrizio to our charity dinner. Ducati is a brand synonymous with engineering and design excellence, and its work in championing the next generation of innovators perfectly reflects our mission here in the North East.”

The Black Tie Charity Dinner will be held on Friday, 10th October at Dalton Old Pump House, Seaham, A highlight of the NESF calendar, it supports the charity’s mission to ensure every young person, regardless of background, has an opportunity to study STEM.

Working closely with industry partners, NESF delivers outreach initiatives, removes financial barriers, and creates direct opportunities that inspire young people to explore how STEM links to real-world careers. In doing so, it broadens horizons and helps equip the North East with the skilled workforce essential for future growth and prosperity.