Volvo Cars announces UK prices and specifications for the all-new, all-electric EX30

All-new EX30, Volvo’s smallest ever SUV, on sale to UK customers from today

Three electric powertrains: Single Motor with 272hp and 51kWh battery Single Motor Extended Range with 272hp and 69kWh battery Twin Motor Performance with 428hp and 69kWh battery

On-the-road prices from £33,795

Two equipment grades at launch – Plus and Ultra; additional Core entry-level grade to be introduced later

Plus specification includes 12.3-inch touchscreen display, two-zone climate control, Harman Kardon premium sound system with dashboard soundbar, front and rear parking sensors and rear camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, a heat pump* and an 11kW on-board charger

Additional features on Ultra grade include 360-degree camera with virtual 3D view, fixed panoramic sunroof, Park Pilot Assist self-parking system, 20-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable front seats and a 22kW on-board charger

All new EX30s benefit from three-year/60,000-mile care package

UK customer deliveries from first quarter of 2024

On the day that the all-new EX30 is revealed to the world, Volvo Cars is pleased to announce UK specifications and pricing for the fully electric small SUV. The new model goes on sale today and the first cars will be with UK customers in the first quarter of 2024.

The EX30 might be the smallest Volvo SUV yet, but its urban-friendly exterior dimensions belie a roomy and comfortable interior with plenty of smart storage space. Equally, it has a big role to play as a key model in Volvo Cars’ electrification strategy and growth ambitions.

Beyond having an electric powertrain and being constructed on a new pure-EV platform, the EX30 has been developed with a focus on achieving a smaller carbon footprint than any previous Volvo car. Its cleaner profile is not limited to zero tailpipe emissions: it also takes in greater use of recycled materials in the car’s construction and close scrutiny on reducing lifecycle carbon emissions, from materials sourcing to supply chain operations, manufacturing processes and end-of-life disposal.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK Managing Director, said: “The EX30 has huge potential for expanding the reach and performance of our brand in the UK. It brings together our established strengths in electrification, safety and design without compromise in a convenient, compact package. With an authentic approach to improving sustainability and lowering carbon emissions, it will have strong appeal to urban consumers looking for an efficient electric car that’s easy to live with. Together with our retail partners, we are excited to bring fresh thinking and a genuinely new proposition to the market for small SUVs.”

The UK model range

The EX30 range in the UK will come with three different powertrain options: a Single Motor version with 272hp and a 51kWh battery; a Single Motor Extended Range with 272hp and a 69kWh battery; and a Twin Motor Performance with 428hp and a 69kWh battery.

On-the-road prices are from £33,795 for the Single Motor versions, £38,545 for Single Motor Extended Range cars, and £40,995 for the Twin Motor Performance models.

Pre-homologation performance figures indicate a potential driving range of up to 298 miles on a single battery charge, with power consumption of up to 4.0 miles/kWh. Battery charging will be quick and convenient, with 10 to 80% charging in as little as 26 minutes. The EX30 also promises rapid acceleration, with the Twin Motor Performance version expected to accomplish 0-62mph in just 3.6 seconds – making it the fastest-accelerating Volvo car ever.

Customers can choose from five exterior paintwork colours and a series of interior treatments, classed as ‘rooms’ – each with its own ambience and character created through different textures, colours and finishes, using a range of sustainable and recycled materials.

Plus and Ultra equipment grades

The initial UK model range consists of two equipment grades, Plus and Ultra. Both reflect the priorities of today’s customers for seamless connectivity, digital integration and intuitive functionality, together with high levels of safety, comfort and convenience. An additional entry-level Core grade will be added at a later date, at a lower price point.

The Plus versions come as standard with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen with built-in Google functions and wireless smartphone integration using Apple CarPlay. There’s also a Harman Kardon premium audio system, featuring a new soundbar that extends across the width of the dashboard. The two-zone climate control set-up has an air-purification system and uses an energy-saving heat pump*, while the heated front seats and steering wheel help contribute to quick and efficient warming. A rear camera and front and rear parking sensors help the driver safely manoeuvre tight spaces, and Pilot Assist provides adaptive cruise control with steering assistance to help keep the car safely within its lane. There’s also an 11kW on-board charger and the peace of mind of a three-year/60,000-mile care package that covers the car’s standard servicing schedule, plus wear-and-tear consumables.

Building on this specification, the EX30 Ultra models provide higher levels of driver-assistance with a 360-degree camera with virtual 3D view and Volvo’s Park Pilot Assist automatic parking system. Other features include a fixed panoramic sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable front seats, dark-tinted rear windows and a more powerful, 22kW on-board charger.

Safety leadership

Safety is synonymous with the Volvo brand, and the EX30 small SUV benefits from new technology to give extra protection to everyone on board – and other road users. It introduces Safe Space Technology, which specifically addresses the kind of accident risks familiar in urban areas.

This equips the car with front and rear Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, which detects and warns the driver of other vehicles approaching unexpectedly and applies automatic braking if there’s an imminent collision risk. There is also Door Opening Alert, which gives visual and audible warnings to help guard against a door being opened into the path of a cyclist or other road user approaching from the rear.

On-the-road pricing

EX30 Single Motor Plus – £33,795

EX30 Single Motor Extended Range Plus – £38,545

EX30 Twin Motor Performance Plus – £40,995

EX30 Single Motor Extended Range Ultra – £42,045

EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra – £44,495

WLTP range figures (preliminary data)

EX30 Single Motor – up to 214 miles

EX30 Single Motor Extended Range – up to 298 miles

EX30 Twin Motor Performance – up to 286 miles

For more information on the EX30, and to use the online configurator, please go to www.volvcars.co.uk

