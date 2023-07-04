Want to know how Carbon Removal can help ICT companies be more sustainable?

MEF will be hosting its first sustainability and Carbon Removal webinar aimed at the ICT sector this Thursday 6th July, from 4pm to 5pm (BST).

Earlier this year the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) launched the MEF Climate Guide, which aims to help ICT enterprises to get going with their sustainability strategy. One of the topics mentioned in the Climate Guide is Carbon Removal.

Carbon Removal can be used to remove current and historic carbon emissions from the atmosphere, helping companies be more sustainable going forward and take responsibility for their emissions in the past.

To help ICT companies understand how to do this and what it means, MEF has teamed up with Direct Air Capture pioneers, Climeworks, to host a webinar entitled: The role of carbon removal in your net zero strategy.

MEF’s Sustainability Advisor, Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, will be joined by David Zorn, Climeworks’ Head Strategic Partnerships Telco.

David will explain how carbon removal actually works and why it is good to engage now. Plus, there will be a brief recap of the recent Direct Air Capture summit. The aim of the webinar is to help you gain greater insight and inspiration for your own 2030 NetZero strategy.

To register for free, please visit: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/events_/the-role-of-carbon-removal-in-your-net-zero-strategy/

ABOUT THE MOBILE ECOSYSTEM FORUM

The Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) is a global trade body established in 2000 and headquartered in the UK with members across the world. As the voice of the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and monetisation. The Forum provides its members with global and cross-sector platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.

Web: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mef

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobile-ecosystem-forum

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MobileEcosystemForum/

About Climeworks

Climeworks empowers people and companies to fight global warming by offering carbon dioxide removal as a service via direct air capture (DAC) technology.

At Orca, Climeworks' DAC facility in Iceland, the CO 2 is permanently removed from the air by capturing and geologically storing it for thousands of years with Climeworks' storage partner Carbfix.

Climeworks' DAC facilities run exclusively on clean energy, and our modular CO 2 collectors can be stacked to build machines of any capacity.

Founded by engineers Christoph Gebald and Jan Wurzbacher in 2009, Climeworks is on a journey to climate impact at scale. To do so, we strive to inspire 1 billion people to act and remove CO 2 from the air.

Remove CO 2 from the air…

With a Climeworks subscription: https://www.climeworks.com/subscriptions

Website: www.climeworks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/climeworks/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Climeworks

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3248170/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/climeworks_official/

Newsletter: https://us15.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=ba386e9daacf29dd2eba16c43&id=ba06425ce7

