Ward Hadaway ranked top UK M&A dealmaker for 6th time

Robert Thompson, who heads up the Corporate Team at Ward Hadaway. The firm is ranked 16th nationally by independent analysts Experian.

Leading Northern law firm Ward Hadaway was today (Wednesday 14 February) ranked as one of the top

20 dealmakers in the UK, the sixth consecutive year that the corporate team has been recognised nationally.

In 2023 it transacted on deals worth over £700million in total.

The annual Experian MarketIQ league tables detail the most active law firms and financial advisors across the UK and Ireland in terms of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), ranking firms in order of the volume of deals completed.

This year Ward Hadaway, with offices in Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle ranked 16th overall and is one of only two firms in the top 20 that do not have a London office.

Robert Thompson, Head of Corporate, who oversees a corporate team of over 30, said; “We continue to

see a high volume of deals across the Northern region, despite strong economic headwinds, and in all the regions we operate within, we remain in the top 10.

“The team is proud to punch above its weight nationally and featuring in the UK top 20 overall for the sixth year running is a reflection of the insight, knowledge and hard work of our expert lawyers. Our clients trust us to deliver quality advice and value and our focus on results speaks for itself.”

The firm completed 67 qualifying deals during 2023, totalling an impressive £700million, despite challenging conditions and a slowdown in overall M&A activity across the UK.

Robert continues; “We’ve held a strong position across all our offices in terms of dealmaking for many years now. The fact we also rank highly overall in the UK is, I believe, down to the fact that our clients recognise our expertise and that we can offer pragmatic solutions and great returns, without the need to go to a London firm.

“Having such dynamic and active teams in each of our three offices across the North – in Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle – positions us as the go-to firm for ambitious businesses keen to explore the next stage in their evolution, be that sale, merger or acquisition.

“I’d like to thank all of our clients who continue to entrust us with their business and who see the value in our advice and services. My thanks also go to our network of associates and intermediaries, from funding partners to financial advisors, many of whom we work with closely and collaboratively. It is our collective efforts which are recognised in today’s Experian results.”

The corporate team works with businesses of all sizes and across many different sectors but has a

particular focus when it comes to SMEs.