The team at Warrens Group have been shortlisted for a top accolade which recognises the pioneering way in which they are driving change in the food waste recycling sector.

The County Durham based business, wholly-owned subsidiary of BioCapital Ltd, will now go forward to the finals of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2020 later this year.

Warrens Group has been shortlisted in the ‘Net Zero Now Award for Decarbonisation Strategy of the Year’ category for the way in which the business has helped its customers assess operations and identify efficiency savings.

Kevin Quigley, Commercial Director at Warrens Group, said: “Whilst our fundamental purpose is to collect food waste and convert it into energy, our passion is to strengthen ties with all organisations and communities in our local area to address the UK Government’s Net Zero target by 2050.

“Our solution is one with longevity and reduced impact in comparison to environmental issues caused by traditional methods of food waste disposal.”

Warrens Group has worked with local authorities, schools and businesses from a wide range of sectors over the years, to assist them with ideas on best practice, provide practical recommendations for operational improvement and help them achieve efficiencies.

Kevin added: “We are absolutely delighted that Warrens Group has one again been recognised for its role in identifying new ways of working with customers and helping to increase effectiveness and efficiency in the community.

“Our objectives have always been to remain industry leaders, driving change from traditional fossil fuel to bio-gas, minimising our carbon footprint through prevention and redistribution and catering to the UK Government’s Net Zero goals.”

As early adopters of the latest technologies and methods, Warrens recognised that natural gas is the future, leading them to embark on the exploration into the innovative possibilities available through the use of compressed natural gas (CNG).

Clean transportation is one part of the solution when it comes to a more sustainable future. Through acquisition and strategic partnerships over 18 months, Warrens Group designed a robust fleet replacement policy.

Kevin said: “We identified that our fleet would deliver the most impact from use of biogas. From inception, we carried out in-depth research into the best available technology, fuel comparisons, vehicle expenditure and evaluation of vehicle longevity as a result of low carbon emitting fuels. This has provided us with a strong rationale to use biomethane gas in our HGVs. It has increased vehicle longevity by four years and reduced carbon emissions by 84%, aligning with our wider corporate strategy of sustainability.

“To be shortlisted for this award is a fantastic endorsement of our approach and the expertise we have at Warrens Group. It shows that the vision we had to improve services for our customers is being recognised.”

The team has also committed to achieve a target of six CNG vehicle replacements per year for the next six years, enabling them to replace all of their diesel vehicles by 2025.

As part of Warrens Group’s ongoing efforts, it has installed a biomethane filling station, capable of fuelling 200 vehicles per day and it guarantees no losses in transmissions of gas from conversion to filling.

“Our stakeholders have been integral to the success of our initiative and we have received very positive feedback to drive our passion and ongoing commitment to the people and environment we serve.”