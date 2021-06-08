A TYNESIDE software company is marking its tenth anniversary with a business refresh and the appointment of three key members of staff.

Gateshead-based Waymark has introduced a fresh new brand and launched a new website for its tenth birthday, while three new appointments are aimed at accelerating growth.

Andrew Blacklock, who was Waymark’s first recruit back in 2011, has been appointed Software Development Director, and the company has also recruited new Chief Innovation Officer Matt Atkinson and Sales Development rep Karllie McBurnie.

David Brophy, Waymark’s CEO, said: “It’s a really exciting time for us. We’re celebrating out first ten years but at the same time planning and building for an even more successful future.

“Andrew has played a massive role in our development and his commitment and talent has been rewarded by his appointment as director.

“Matt is a hugely well respected figure in the sector and is fantastically well networked. He has had senior roles at Sage, Cleardata and ComputaCentre and with Karllie’s help he will bring a real focus to our sales and growth strategy.

“Our tenth anniversary gave us the opportunity to think about the direction of the business, how we operate and the sectors we work in. With these important appointments and our new branding and website we’re set fair for further growth and we’re already looking for two further software developers.”

Hartlepool-born Matt left school to join the Army, serving for 12 years: “I was training recruits for the Army when I got hooked on IT. The Army helped train me in tech and then I joined Computacenter, leaving as Head of Services Development before joining Sage as Head of IS.”

Matt went on to work for several regional IT companies, as well as founding and running his own tech companies System88 and Radical Panda.

He met David Brophy and Waymark’s Chief Technology Officer Jason Hylton-Jones while working at Cleardata and kept in touch.

He explained: “We worked on a couple of projects together while I was as Cleardata and then again through Radical Panda. I was always impressed by their knowledge and commitment to finding the right solution for clients.

“In my role I’ll look to introduce the company to new sectors while growing our list of clients in sectors we’re successfully working in now. Construction and healthcare will be priorities.”

Waymark already has regional, national and international clients in the logistics, oil and gas and transportation sectors.

Karllie moved to the region from Cheltenham ten years ago and is excited to have started at Waymark: “I’ve plenty of experience in selling tech and digital products, but with Waymark it’s about a more holistic approach – I’m selling the company and our expert knowledge.

“It’s a great team, an ambitious company and I’m delighted to be here.”

Andrew added: “It’s been great to watch Waymark grow and with Matt and Karllie joining the team I’m sure we’re going to keep on growing. It’s a very supportive working environment and our knowledgeable team works hard to understand how companies work before developing a bespoke solution using the latest technology available. We have a reputation for being easy to work with and always put the end user at the forefront of what we do.”

For more information on Waymark, log on to www.waymark-it.com