Law firm Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD) has advised its longstanding client Windel Capital on its partnership via a Project Development Agreement with Canadian Solar Inc. (Canadian), to co-develop a 1.4 GWp of solar projects in the UK.

Founded in 2018, Windel Capital is a North East-based private equity firm who specialises in sustainable, renewable and low carbon investments. Windel’s partnership with Canadian will allow the deployment of the Windel full 1.4GW pipeline.

The WBD team advising on the transaction was led by partners Vicky McCombe and Matt Lewy and assisted by a wider team of specialist lawyers. The team has a longstanding relationship with Windel Capital, having acted for the client on a range of renewable energy projects.

Vicky McCombe of WBD commented:

“In the current challenging environment, we are pleased to have advised Windel Capital on this exciting new partnership which will develop a pipeline of solar energy-driven projects across the UK. Our expertise advising clients in the renewable energy sector coupled with our strong commercial credentials and understanding of our client, meant we were able to secure the best possible outcome and a smooth completion for Windel Capital.”

Gary Toomey, Windel Capitals Managing Partner added:

“We are very excited to have closed the agreement and to be working with Canadian Solar again. Thank you to the Womble Bond Dickinson team, with particular mention to Vicky and Matt, who in in uncertain times, successfully completed a transaction that gives Windel the certainty to deliver on its commitment to delivering 1.4GW of sustainable, renewable low carbon energy.”

WBD’s energy team has been immersed in the energy and natural resources sectors for decades, giving it great depth of experience across the various different forms of energy and power. This experience allows WBD’s energy lawyers to identify the best routes through the complex issues that affect companies operating in the sectors. The team also has extensive experience in marine property; carrying out onshore, foreshore and offshore real estate work.