Hilton Garden Inn Sunderland Celebrates 10th Anniversary

One of Sunderland’s leading hotels rolled out the red carpet last month (28 April) as business leaders and civic dignitaries gathered to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Hilton Garden Inn, located on Vaux Brewery Way, marked a decade since welcoming its first guests.

Among those attending the milestone event were The Right Worshipful, the Mayor of the City of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque, and the Mayoress, Councillor Lynda Scanlan, who joined guests for a special birthday drinks reception.

Attendees were also given a first look at the hotel’s newly refurbished lobby, bar and public seating areas, now enhanced with vibrant furnishings and striking artwork.

A refurbishment of the hotel’s 141 bedrooms is set to follow as part of an ongoing programme to refresh and elevate the guest experience.

The hotel’s popular Karbon Grill has also undergone a full transformation, with new seating and carpets creating a more contemporary and welcoming atmosphere.

Since opening, Hilton Garden Inn Sunderland has become a firm favourite with visitors, thanks in part to its prime location next to the Stadium of Light, which makes it a sought after spot on matchdays.

Its range of conference and event spaces has remained consistently popular with corporate guests from both the local area and further afield and the hotel has hosted countless celebrations and special occasions.

Leisure visitors, meanwhile, are drawn to its convenient access to the city centre and nearby beaches.