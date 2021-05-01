In this Employment Tax Spring update, our team of experts will consider some key areas that require reporting on P11Ds, or via a PAYE Settlement Agreement (PSA), and will also consider these in a COVID context.

Speakers & Topics

From a home working perspective, Rio Brookes-Gibbs will explore what can and can’t be claimed or provided, and any reporting requirements that may arise.

Jo Gander will be speaking about the difference between business and staff entertaining, and will further consider the impact of Lockdown on staff parties.

In Scott Hutchison’s element of the presentation, he will be taking a look at company cars and some key P11D reporting considerations. He will also talk about electric cars.

Our final speaker, Jez Howson, will look at the new tax year, highlighting any changes to legislation or other areas employers should consider in the current tax year.

Date

Thursday 13 May 2021

Format and timings

12:30pm Start

14:00pm Finish

(There will be a Q&A session at the end)