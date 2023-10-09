WEBINAR HIGHLIGHTS THE VALUE OF BEING PART OF SUNDERLAND GIFT CARD SCHEME

COMPANIES can find out about the benefits of using the Sunderland Gift Card, at a short webinar this week (4 October).

Since its launch the citywide scheme has more than 200 businesses signed up, covering everything from restaurants and bars to retail outlets.

As well as being convenient to use and giving recipients the gift of choice, the cards also play a vital role in supporting the local economy.

And with the biggest spending period of the year just around the corner, Sunderland BID – which set up the scheme – is now hosting a 30 minute webinar to explain to organisations the benefits of buying the cards to reward staff or thank clients or as part of any company bonus scheme.

The online event will include a range of guest speakers along with city businesses which accept the card, who will share how it has worked for them and it will also highlight the tax benefits of using the scheme.

Companies can give gifts of £50 or less to employees without an tax or NI implications and this is also tax deductable for the employer.

Speaking as part of the webinar will be Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, Sarah Reid, MD of Richard Reed Solicitors, Craig Richardson, Business Manager at Back on the Map and David O’Neil, Client Success Director at Miconex which administers the card on behalf of the BID.

Since its launch almost three years ago, the card has made a huge impact on the local economy and can be bought in formats ranging from an actual card to a digital download.

Sharon Appleby is hoping that businesses and individuals will join the webinar – which begins at 11.30am – to find out more.

“With Christmas just around the corner, companies will be starting to look at ways to thank staff and their clients,” she said.

“Buying the Sunderland Gift Card is a simple way of doing that, which not only lets people pick something that they really want but also massively helps the local economy.

“It’s a great way to encourage people to spend in Sunderland and we’ll be explaining all of the many advantages at the webinar, as well as showcasing how beneficial it has been to so many retailers.”

Anyone interested should email giftcard@sunderlandbid.co.uk saying they would like to attend and they will be forwarded a registration link.