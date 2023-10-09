World Debut : Bizzarrini releases first full images of The Giotto

First full images of new Hyper GT, The Giotto, styled by Giorgetto & Fabrizio Giugiaro (GFG Style)

Partnership announced with Cosworth for unique Bizzarrini naturally aspirated V12 engine

Julian Jenkins appointed CEO. Ian Fenton maintains involvement as strategic advisor



1st September 2023 – In February 2023, Bizzarrini offered the first glimpse of an all-new Hyper GT: The Giotto. Six months later, following aerodynamic analysis validating the Giugiaro-designed styling, the first full images of The Giotto are revealed, along with the first details of Bizzarrini’s exclusive V12 powertrain. Together, these mark a key milestone in the journey towards the first customer deliveries of The Giotto planned for early 2026.

Named after the engineering virtuoso and company founder, Giotto Bizzarrini, The Giotto is designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, alongside his son Fabrizio at GFG Style in Turin, Italy. This rekindles a brand partnership first established 60 years ago when a young Giorgetto, whilst at Bertone, contributed to the design of the original iconic Bizzarrini 5300 GT. Now his subtle refinements to the bespoke carbon fibre body of the Giotto have crafted a spiritual successor that delivers beauty, performance and usability.

A compelling blend of past and present, Giorgetto and Fabrizio have captured elements of the most legendary Bizzarrinis of all time and reinterpreted them for the modern era. The prominent dual bonnet vents of original Bizzarrinis are evolved into a new frontal visual character for The Giotto. As the ultra slimline LED headlights converge in the centre of the bonnet they cradle the prominent centre-mounted Bizzarrini badge, just as it was framed on the 5300 GT.

In profile, The Giotto is marked out by a reimagining of the 5300GT’s triangular B-pillar and a rear windscreen that wraps so elegantly it seems to cascade onto the wheel arches. Being rear-mid-engined, the predatory stance of The Giotto is a visual representation of the enormous power delivered through its rear wheels.

Located beneath the curved lines of the rear screen is the exclusive Bizzarrini V12 engine being produced in partnership with Cosworth. The new naturally aspirated Bizzarrini V12 will meet all worldwide legislative and emission regulations and is being engineered to deliver ultimate engagement and drivability. In a poignant and fitting tribute to Giotto Bizzarrini, renowned for his work on the original Lamborghini V12, the engine will have a capacity of 6626cc – the date of his birth, 6thJune 1926.

The genius of Giotto Bizzarrini remains the inspiration for this new supercar, not just in its powertrain choice, but also in its pursuit of aerodynamic efficiency. Just as he developed the cutting-edge design for the legendary Ferrari 250-based ‘bread van’, the technical and design teams behind The Giotto have focused on performance through purity of form. The Formula One derived dihedral front splitter and rear diffuser combine with the elegant integrated fixed rear wing to ensure appropriate downforce for all driving conditions.

One of Giotto Bizzarrini’s most recognised talents was his skill to push the limits of contemporary engineering. In its day Bizzarrini made extensive use of the strongest lightweight material available. Similarly, construction of The Giotto makes use of the lightest, strongest and most suitable materials available today. As well as the elegant carbon fibre skin, the Giotto is based on a carbon fibre body structure, drawing from technologies and manufacturing processes developed in top-tier motorsport.

In line with the original plan, The Giotto will commence on-road testing in late 2024, as part of an engineering programme that is being led by Bizzarrini CTO, Chris Porritt. “We have a clear vision for The Giotto, driven not by lap times or acceleration records but in the emotional engagement of both the driver and the passenger.”

Complimenting Chris’s technical experience gained during his time with Aston Martin, Tesla, Apple and Rimac, the organization also benefits from that of its current CEO, Ian Fenton who brings significant experience from Ford and Aston Martin together with the CCO, Julian Jenkins with his 30 years operating at a senior level with many luxury automotive brands, including; Jaguar Cars, Porsche, Bentley, Aston Martin and Rolls Royce Motor Cars.

With deliveries of the 5300 GT Corsa Revival well underway, and The Giotto project clearly defined, Bizzarrini enters a new phase. To oversee delivery of future cars and the continued expansion of the Bizzarrini brand, Julian Jenkins is appointed Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1st November 2023. Ian Fenton, who has been instrumental in orchestrating the resurgence of the Brand, will step down as CEO but continue to be involved as an advisor alongside Dr Ulrich Bez, previously CEO, Aston Martin and senior engineering roles within BMW and Porsche.

Julian Jenkins said of the structural changes “The genius of Giotto Bizzarrini and his accomplishments across the automotive sector deserve to be recognized. As such, I am honored to lead such a revered and storied brand as we continue in his vision to create elegant and emotionally engaging models. Ian has been pivotal in the strategic orchestration of the resurgence of Bizzarrini and I am delighted he will continue to play a future role as Strategic Advisor as we grow the Brand beyond vehicles into a global Luxury icon.”

Rezam Al Roumi, owner of Bizzarrini, echoes the sentiment reflecting his personal passion for the Brand and commitment to its future. “The legacy of Giotto Bizzarrini stretches over 60 years and is attributed to many of the most iconic cars and engines of our time, most importantly those bearing his own name. As custodian of this remarkable Brand I am committed to returning Bizzarrini to its rightful place within the luxury automotive sector as well as creating new opportunities to engage and delight our discerning clients.”