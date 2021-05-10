Weightmans announces round of promotions with 85 offered new positions overall
National law firm Weightmans has bolstered partner numbers, promoting eleven in its continued commitment to career progression and development.
The eleven have been promoted from 1 May 2021 and are based across four Weightmans offices across the UK:
- Katie Price, Birmingham, Disease
- Sarah Hopwood, Birmingham, Healthcare
- Louise Mutch, Liverpool, Large Loss
- Simon Forster, Manchester, Large Loss
- Sam Gittoes, Liverpool, Motor
- Sarah Walker, Birmingham, WTE
- Martin English, Liverpool, Regulatory
- Lee Rogers, Liverpool, Employment
- Jon Gregson, Liverpool, Employment
- Andrew Forrest, Birmingham, Employment
- Amy Nesbitt, Newcastle, Litigation
In addition to the partner promotions, Weightmans has promoted three to Legal Director, 28 to Principal Associate and 43 solicitors to Associate – a total of 85 promoted this month.
These are the first partner promotions since 2019, which come following a year of unexpected challenges and opportunities as Weightmans sought new ways of working to help clients and colleagues through the Coronavirus pandemic.
Managing Partner John Schorah said: “The last year has seen many challenges, taking measures to preserve people’s jobs at a period of great uncertainty but still maintaining the quality and exceptional levels of service our clients come to us for.
“We worked quickly to ensure we responded to new demands and identify emerging opportunities. Our people worked tirelessly throughout, and the support we have had from them is nothing short of inspiring.
“I would like to congratulate our new Partners, Principal Associates, Legal Directors and Associates for their achievement, with some of them being with us right from the beginning of their careers. Their focus on the client, support for each other and maintenance of high standards, particularly in the last twelve months, is integral to our success, and I know that they will continue to work hard to deliver creative solutions and results.”