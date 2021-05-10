Weightmans announces round of promotions with 85 offered new positions overall

National law firm Weightmans has bolstered partner numbers, promoting eleven in its continued commitment to career progression and development.

The eleven have been promoted from 1 May 2021 and are based across four Weightmans offices across the UK:

Katie Price, Birmingham, Disease

Sarah Hopwood, Birmingham, Healthcare

Louise Mutch, Liverpool, Large Loss

Simon Forster, Manchester, Large Loss

Sam Gittoes, Liverpool, Motor

Sarah Walker, Birmingham, WTE

Martin English, Liverpool, Regulatory

Lee Rogers, Liverpool, Employment

Jon Gregson, Liverpool, Employment

Andrew Forrest, Birmingham, Employment

Amy Nesbitt, Newcastle, Litigation

In addition to the partner promotions, Weightmans has promoted three to Legal Director, 28 to Principal Associate and 43 solicitors to Associate – a total of 85 promoted this month.

These are the first partner promotions since 2019, which come following a year of unexpected challenges and opportunities as Weightmans sought new ways of working to help clients and colleagues through the Coronavirus pandemic.

Managing Partner John Schorah said: “The last year has seen many challenges, taking measures to preserve people’s jobs at a period of great uncertainty but still maintaining the quality and exceptional levels of service our clients come to us for.

“We worked quickly to ensure we responded to new demands and identify emerging opportunities. Our people worked tirelessly throughout, and the support we have had from them is nothing short of inspiring.

“I would like to congratulate our new Partners, Principal Associates, Legal Directors and Associates for their achievement, with some of them being with us right from the beginning of their careers. Their focus on the client, support for each other and maintenance of high standards, particularly in the last twelve months, is integral to our success, and I know that they will continue to work hard to deliver creative solutions and results.”