Once again, the team at Wellington Square shopping centre in Stockton on Tees are bringing the community together for a host of festive fun this Christmas.

The shopping centre, in the heart of Stockton, will be providing families with a series of Christmas crafting activities for all to join in. Located opposite River Island, the activities will encourage being creative and social as well as bring Christmas cheer and spirit to the shoppers of Stockton-on-Tees.

Come together on Saturdays the 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th of December from 10 am to 2 pm to put your creative skills to the test.

Saturday 3rd promises the creation of a naughty or nice notebook for Christmas lists and notes! These can be to practice your list before it goes to Santa and to keep track of all the festive fun you have planned during December.

Join Wellington Square on the 10th, to make your very own Christmas cards. Not only are these a great way to show people how much you care about them, but they also allow you to be creative and share your creation with your family and friends.

Saturday 17th provides the chance to make your very own twinkly star sun catchers and ceramic coasters to ensure your home is full of spark this season.

During the final craft session on Christmas Eve children will have the opportunity to make their very own calendar for the new year.

The festive fun doesn’t stop there, visitors at Wellington Square on Mondays in December are in for a treat! The shopping centre’s festive fairy will be granting Christmas Wishes each week so keep an eye out for her as she sprinkles her magic fairy dust and spreads the festive cheer throughout Wellington Square.

Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager, said ‘We are so excited to provide fun and crafts over the festive season for our shoppers and community, I am looking forward to seeing what everyone makes.”