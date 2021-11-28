Staff at Westerleigh Group’s crematoria in Lancashire wait to welcome guests ‘in person’ for their annual Christmas Carol and Remembrance Services.

The events provide valuable opportunities for families and friends to come together and remember their loved ones in the run up to Christmas.

Services are taking place at Howe Bridge Crematorium, Vale Royal Crematorium and West Lancashire Crematorium between December 9 and December 15.

Covid-19 restrictions meant people were unable to visit the on-site chapels at any of Westerleigh Group’s facilities last year, so instead the company streamed its annual flagship Christmas service online.

This year, families have both options available; attend their local crematoria in person or, if they prefer not to or are unable to get to their nearest crematorium, they can view the service online again, so nobody misses out.

Westerleigh Group is the UK’s largest independent owner-operator of crematoria and cemeteries, with 35 sites across England, Scotland and Wales, all set within beautifully-landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide pleasant, peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Its popular festive events are always a highlight of each year, featuring a mixture of readings and popular Christmas Carols lasting up to an hour.

Many crematoria offer visitors the chance to write personalised messages in honour of loved ones onto memory tags which are then used to decorate Christmas trees in their chapel buildings.

Roger Mclaughlan, Chief Executive Officer of Westerleigh Group, said: “We were all so disappointed last year that, because of the pandemic, we were not able to open our doors for our popular Christmas services.

“However, thousands of people did tune in online, which is why, even though we are able to greet guests in person once again this year, we decided we would still make the services available online, too.

“After all, we know some people will still feel uncomfortable gathering indoors for events. Others may not be able to attend due to health reasons of their own, or because of the distance, or for other reasons.

“Westerleigh Group prides itself on the strong links we have with our local communities, so it is really important to us that we make our Christmas services as accessible as possible.

“The dates, times and booking instructions vary from site to site, based on service format or location.

“For details of the Christmas Carol and Remembrance Service happening at your nearest crematorium, visit its website and go to the events section. There you will also find details of when and how to access your local service online.”

Westerleigh Group Christmas Carol And Remembrance Services 2021

Howe Bridge, Thursday, December 9, 6pm, www.howebridgecrematorium.co.uk

Vale Royal, Thursday, December 9, 7pm, www.valeroyalcrematorium.co.uk

West Lancashire, Wednesday, December 15, 6pm, www.westlancashirecrematorium.co.uk