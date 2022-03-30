Work has started on construction of 14 new business units for SMEs in one of Darlington’s fastest growing economic districts.

Commercial property developer Priority Space is behind the £2.7m speculative development at Yarm Road industrial estate and business park. It will be built by Darlington-based Wharton Construction and completion is expected late August.

Leader of Darlington Council Heather Scott OBE was invited to the official ground-breaking on the site and welcomed the development which lies within the town’s Eastern Growth Zone.

Priority Space’s development will transform the 1.4 acres of vacant development land on Barrington Way into 21,559 square feet of new industrial and warehousing workspace.

The development’s 14 units will range in size from 1,002 sq. ft to 2,005 sq. ft and be suitable for SMEs seeking to set up or expand their manufacturing or distribution businesses.

Adam Richardson, director of Priority Space, said: “We are very pleased to be starting work on this development in Darlington. Our aim is always to provide high-spec units where companies can invest in their businesses and contribute to the economic regeneration of their area.

“We know there is demand for business units here and look forward to the development supporting the ambitions of local SMEs and boosting Darlington’s economic growth.”

Darlington-based Wharton Construction is building the commercial development which will also meet high standards of environmental sustainability.

Chris Lee, a director of Wharton Construction said: “As a local company we are proud to be delivering a quality development on behalf of Priority Space that will generate new employment opportunities in the town and attract further investment.

“The sustainable design and flexible unit sizes have huge potential and are sure to attract strong interest, providing a home for both growing local businesses and those seeking to locate to the area.”

Cllr Heather Scott said: “This project is part of a much wider economic regeneration currently underway in Darlington, which is undoubtedly supported by the government’s levelling up initiative.

“The relocation of a number of government departments to the Treasury North campus is not only attracting a range of support services but has put this borough on the map as a desirable business location.

“As a result, there is high demand for good quality units to support the needs of SMEs, which play a crucial role in delivering a prosperous local economy.”

All units are available for sale or lease and enquires are now being handled by Richard Scott of Savills and Jonathan Simpson of Connect Property North East.