When you imagine a wedding ring, you probably think of something with diamonds. These have become a staple for engagement and wedding bands for a few reasons, but this doesn’t mean they’re a necessity.

If you want something more ethical or unique, you can look for some good alternatives. However, you still want to ensure they are strong and beautiful enough for daily wear.

Here are some of the best options:

Lab Grown Diamonds

A lab-grown option is one of the best and most popular natural diamond alternatives. But, what is a lab-grown diamond? While natural diamonds form in the earth over billions of years, a lab-created version uses cutting-edge technology to complete this process in a short period of time. So, these diamonds aren’t fake; they just have a different origin.

Lab-made diamonds are a good option if you love diamonds but are worried about the ethics behind them. These lab-grown alternatives are much more eco-friendly and don’t result in harm to workers.

The other benefit is that lab-grown diamonds are just as strong as natural diamonds so you can wear them consistently.

5 More Natural Diamond Alternatives

While lab-created diamonds are an excellent choice for many people, you might be looking for something entirely different. If you prefer an alternative gemstone for any reason, you’ll need to find one that’s durable.

Some beautiful rings aren’t hardy enough to be worn every day. For this reason, you’ll need to avoid softer gems and materials like opal. Instead, try one of these options:

Aquamarine: These light blue stones are elegant enough that they look perfect for a wedding ring. On the hardness scale, they are around 7.5. This means they aren’t as strong as diamonds, but they are still a sturdy and beautiful alternative. Emerald: Just like aquamarine, emeralds have a hardness rating of 7.5, so they are a good option as the center of the ring. The other great thing about emeralds is that they come in many shapes. Sapphires: If you want an alternative that’s sure to last, go for a sapphire. They can be worn daily, and they are stunning. Rubies: Choosing a ruby is perfect if you want a bold wedding ring. They are also strong enough to wear every day. However, they are pricier than some other alternatives. Moissanite: If you want something that looks more like a diamond, moissanite is a popular option. It does look like a diamond, and it’s also cheaper. If you want a sturdy ring on a budget, go with moissanite.

What About Other Options?

When picking out a unique wedding or engagement band, there are tons of options. It’s possible to pick gems that aren’t as high on the hardness scale. However, be aware that they are more likely to get damaged.

The ring is yours to wear, so you can choose whatever you are most comfortable with and love!