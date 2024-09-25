What are the Best Christmas Number 1 Hit Songs

Here are some of the most iconic No.1 Christmas songs that have topped the charts over the years. These songs, mostly from the UK and the US, have become classic holiday staples:

1. “Last Christmas” – Wham! (1984)

Despite its enduring popularity, “Last Christmas” by Wham! took until 2021 to hit No.1 on the UK charts. The catchy melody and bittersweet lyrics make it a Christmas favorite.

2. “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid (1984)

This charity single brought together some of the biggest names in British pop music to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia. It became one of the best-selling singles of all time and is often played during the holiday season.

3. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey (1994)

Mariah Carey’s modern Christmas classic has been a perennial favorite. It has topped charts multiple times during the holiday season and is one of the most-streamed Christmas songs globally.

4. “Merry Christmas Everyone” – Shakin’ Stevens (1985)

A feel-good Christmas anthem that hit No.1 in the UK in 1985. The upbeat tune is a cheerful holiday song that’s still popular on playlists today.

5. “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen (1975 & 1991)

This isn’t a traditional Christmas song, but Queen’s epic hit “Bohemian Rhapsody” reached the No.1 spot in the UK charts both in 1975 and again in 1991 (the second time after Freddie Mercury’s death) during the holiday season.

6. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – Darlene Love (1963)

While this song didn’t top the charts upon its release, it’s become a beloved Christmas classic and has been covered by many artists. Darlene Love performed this every year on David Letterman’s show during the holidays.

7. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” – John Lennon & Yoko Ono (1971)

John Lennon’s anti-war Christmas anthem, which he released with the Plastic Ono Band and a children’s choir, hit the charts multiple times and is still a powerful song tied to both Christmas and peace.

8. “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday” – Wizzard (1973)

Another British classic that charted high and remains a festive favorite. With its glam rock influence and joyous spirit, it’s often heard in stores and on the radio at Christmas.

9. “Fairytale of New York” – The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl (1987)

Though this song never made it to No.1, it consistently tops polls as one of the most loved Christmas songs. Its mixture of melancholy and hope has endeared it to fans worldwide.

10. “Stay Another Day” – East 17 (1994)

A 90s Christmas favorite that topped the UK charts, it’s more of a ballad than a traditional Christmas tune, but the timing of its release made it a holiday staple.

11. “We Can Work It Out / Day Tripper” – The Beatles (1965)

Not a Christmas song but the Fab Four famously held multiple No.1s at Christmas time during the 1960s in the UK. They essentially “owned” Christmas No.1s during that decade!

12. “Mary’s Boy Child” – Boney M (1978)

This cover of a traditional Christmas song was a huge hit for Boney M and became one of the best-selling Christmas singles in the UK.

13. “Killing in the Name” – Rage Against the Machine (2009)

In one of the most surprising Christmas No.1 battles, Rage Against the Machine’s protest anthem was pushed to the top in the UK as part of a social media campaign against the dominance of reality TV stars on the Christmas charts.

14. “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi (2019)

Though not a Christmas song, this heart-wrenching ballad topped the charts during the holiday season and became a popular soundtrack for reflective moments during Christmas that year.

These songs represent a mix of traditional, rock, pop, and even protest anthems that have defined Christmas chart success across decades! Which one’s your favorite?