Over 8m Brits Expecting Oasis Tickets This Christmas!

With less than 100 days until Christmas, new research reveals 8.1 million (12%) Brits are hoping they find tickets to the highly anticipated Oasis reunion concert under their tree.

The study, by Paddy Power Bingo, asks which of 2024’s most viral items the nation wish to receive this year, with almost a quarter (23%) naming skincare products their top choice.

People are craving the ever-popular air fryer (16%, second), or a certain politician’s favourite shoe, Adidas Sambas (14%, third). Oasis tickets (12%) are fourth, and teeth whitening strips (10%) complete the top five.

Top 10 viral items Brits are hoping for this Christmas

Rank Item % Of Brits 1st Skincare products 23% 2nd Air fryer 16% 3rd Adidas Samba shoes 14% 4th Oasis concert tickets 12% 5th Teeth whitening strips 10% = 6th Air wrap, Jellycat cuddly toy, LED face mask 9% (each) 9th Walking pad 8% = 10th Heatless curler set, lipstain 7% (each)

But wish lists don’t stop there, as luxury big-ticket items are also on the agenda. Over a third (36%) yearn for a holiday, the number one choice. Good old-fashioned cash (28%) and a laptop (23%) also crack their top three big-ticket dreams.

When it comes to giving presents, a fifth (20%) most commonly start purchasing their first gift on 23rd November1.

Many leave it dangerously late to start though, putting their loved ones at risk of missing out on what they really want. Over a fifth (22%) start shopping in December, with 3.3 million (5%) bold enough to start between 16th – 23rd December.

A debate in every household is which day to put up the Christmas tree. The data finally reveals the most popular day Brits will break out and decorate the tree, is 8th December2, according to 50% of them.

It’s not all smiles when Christmas rolls around as 13% of the nation admit they feel irritated when they see shops stocking Christmas items. Over one in 10 (11%) feel anxious and 7% reveal they feel a wash of panic wash over them.

Paddy Power Bingo Spokesperson, Paddy Power said: “Whilst it’s great to see Brits are largely getting into the Christmas spirit early, for some people it never seems to leave. Even though we enjoy giving our players gifts, we can’t quite agree with the 1% of the population who’d be happy to see festive presents on sale all year round.

“And speaking of which, if your dream gift of watching Oasis next year happens to slide away on 25th December, try not to worry, there’s a good chance they will have broken up, reunited, and broken up again, meaning you won’t miss out!”