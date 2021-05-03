Companies that invest in employee development are investing in their success. By providing continuous training to your employees, you can create a workplace that is adaptable, flexible, and adaptable to change.

Employees, to meet the needs of as an expert through to workers and information, it is increasingly expected valuable and appropriate training. It is an essential step in creating an actual employee experience management strategy to provide this training. If you are looking for a list, Zoe Training offers dozens of training topics for employees.

Business analysis

There is a growing demand for professionals with a deep understanding of business analytics. According the analysis from the Business-Higher Education Forum and PwC, 69% of US executives will prefer candidates with data skills by 2021.

In addition, big companies like Uber, Microsoft, and Blue Apron are leveraging data and analytics in their organizational processes to improve operations and performance.

Knowing how to hypothesize and test, perform a cost-benefit analysis, and visualize data can not only enhance your resume but also lead to more informed decisions that benefit your organization.

Financial accounting

The value of accounting knowledge is not limited to a number-centric role. Regardless of your profession, understanding the meaning of numbers in financial statements can be of great help to your career.

For example, learning how to buy shares can help you gain important insights into your organization’s performance and become an integral part of your team.

“Learning financial accounting allows us to decipher the balance sheet and quarterly income statements of assigned projects, make more informed decisions, and reduce overall operating costs.

Economy

Not only will you have a complete understanding of the market demands of the industry, but learning economics will give you the skills you need to design successful business strategies and win the competition.

“The mining industries are experiencing cyclical price fluctuations every few years, and now understand the reasons and factors that determine these changes, and how supply and demand affects commodity prices.

Leadership

The ability to guide and mobilize others is essential for all professionals. According to a recent report by the World Economic Forum, leadership is projected to be in the top 10 most sought-after skills by 2022.

By developing a personal leadership style over time, you can develop greater emotional intelligence, become a more effective contributor, and improve the way you communicate and share feedback with your colleagues.

Studies have shown that emotional intelligence may be more important than IQ and previous related experiences when it comes to workplace success and why it is important to sharpen your ability to understand and manage emotions. Emphasize. It is also important to recognize and influence emotions.

Negotiation

The development of bargaining skills can be very successful in all areas. Knowledge of effective bargaining tactics will help you develop the skills needed to resolve stagnant conflicts and maximize the value of your transactions.

In addition to benefiting your company, being a strong negotiator can bring greater success to your starting salary negotiations or demands for salary increases.