What are the great sights to see in Newcastle if your traveling by train?

Newcastle, located in the northeast of England, is a vibrant and historic city that is easily accessible by train. If you are planning a visit to Newcastle and are traveling by train, there are a number of great sights to see and explore in the city. From its iconic bridges to its bustling quayside, Newcastle offers something for everyone. Here are some of the must-see sights in Newcastle when traveling by train.

One of the most iconic sights in Newcastle is the Tyne Bridge, which spans the River Tyne and connects Newcastle to Gateshead. The bridge, which was opened in 1928, is a symbol of the city and is a must-see for any visitor. You can take a leisurely stroll across the bridge and enjoy stunning views of both Newcastle and Gateshead. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can also book a guided tour to climb to the top of the bridge for even more breathtaking views of the city and the river below.

Another must-see sight in Newcastle is the Quayside, a bustling waterfront area that is home to a number of bars, restaurants, and cultural attractions. Take a leisurely walk along the Quayside and soak up the lively atmosphere, or stop for a drink at one of the many waterfront bars and enjoy the stunning views of the river. The Quayside is also home to a number of cultural attractions, including the BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art and the Sage Gateshead, a concert hall and music education center. Make sure to check out the Quayside Market, which takes place every Sunday and offers a variety of local produce, handmade crafts, and street food.