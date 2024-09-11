What to do to get your garden ready for autumn

Fall is a time of transition in the garden, as the hot days of summer give way to cooler temperatures and shorter days. It’s important to prepare your garden for these changes to ensure that it stays healthy and vibrant throughout the autumn months. Here are some tips to help you get your garden ready for autumn.

Clean up and remove summer debris

Start by cleaning up your garden and removing any debris left over from the summer. This includes dead plants, fallen leaves, and any other clutter that may have accumulated. Clearing away this debris will help prevent pests and diseases from taking hold in your garden during the fall. It’s also a good idea to cut back any dead or overgrown foliage to tidy up the appearance of your garden.

Plant fall-blooming flowers and vegetables

Autumn is a great time to plant fall-blooming flowers and vegetables that will add color and interest to your garden. Some popular choices for fall flowers include chrysanthemums, pansies, and asters. These plants will thrive in the cooler temperatures of autumn and can brighten up your garden well into the fall months. For vegetables, consider planting crops like kale, lettuce, and spinach, which will grow well in the cooler weather and can provide a fresh harvest well into the fall.

Prepare for frost

As the temperatures drop in the fall, it’s important to prepare your garden for the possibility of frost. One way to protect your plants from frost is to cover them with a layer of mulch or a frost cloth. This will help insulate the plants and keep them warm during cold nights. You can also bring potted plants indoors or to a protected area to shield them from frost. Be sure to also drain and store any garden hoses or irrigation systems to prevent damage from freezing temperatures.