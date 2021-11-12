The leaves of Mytragyna Speciosa, popularly known as Kratom, are a well-known substance in the world. People consume it for its claimed refreshing and energy-boosting effects. Earlier, the herb was only popular among the farmers of Southeast Asia. However, with time the plant has made its space in the different states of the US.

For now, Kratom is a legal product in the United States. Although the DEA or Drug Enforcement Agency tried to ban Kratom in 2016, it failed because of the widespread backlash from the public and many other authorities. Now, most states are thinking of Kratom regulation instead of the Kratom ban. One such state is Oregon.

In Oregon, you can buy Kratom freely until the restrictions come. If you don’t know all the laws, limitations (if any), and history of Kratom use in Oregon, this article will help you a lot.

History of Kratom In Oregon

Here is what you need to know about the history of laws around Kratom in Oregon.

The Senate Bill 518, 2017

Kratom is comparatively a new herb in Oregon. The first legislative record around Kratom in Oregon is four years ago, 2017. The Senate Bill 518 of 2017 demanded an emergency fund from the Oregon State Board of Pharmacy to study Kratom. The main objective of the legislative assembly was to put Kratom under schedule 1 drugs. However, the bill failed the committee.

The 2018 Salmonella Outbreak

If you are thinking of buying Kratom, you should know about the Salmonella outbreak. The well-known Salmonella outbreak that includes Kratom began in February 2018. In Oregon, the first two cases came in March. Authorities issued notices informing people to avoid Kratom use.

In April, the number of patients rose to 8. The retailers of Oregon were blamed, by Food and Drug Authorities, for selling Salmonella-contaminated Kratom products. The last reports on the outbreak showed that 199 people suffered from it in 41 states. Oregon witnessed 13 patients, making it one of the most affected states. This outbreak again brought the question of the Kratom ban and regulation.

The Outbreak of 2019

The journey to buy Kratom is never smooth. When people were processing the Salmonella outbreak of 2018, another outbreak took place in 2019. In this, many Oregon retailers sold Kratom products with a high proportion of heavy metals. Consequently, the authorities began working on various regulations and amended various rules not directly related to Kratom. Under this, Kratom would have undergone regulations and labeling.

In June 2019, the authorities kicked Kratom out of the bill through amendment. The legislators decided that the regulations would require a lot of time, which they cannot devote now. Besides, there was a requirement for new staff and equipment for the testing and vetting process. However, the authorities accepted that they would work on Kratom regulations in the future.

The Bill in 2020

Then the American Kratom Association developed a Kratom Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The act’s objective was to ensure safer Kratom for Kratom users and reduce the issues related to Kratom. Many Kratom activists and associations raised their voices in favor of the act.

In 2020, the House passed a version of the Kratom Consumer Protection Act unanimously. However, the bill died in the Senate, and Kratom is still unregulated in Oregon.

The year 2021 again saw a rise in the demand for Kratom regulation through the Kratom Consumer Protection Act. You will learn more about it through the subsequent section.

The Kratom Consumer Protection Act

In an op-ed that came in June, the sponsor of the bill, Rep. Bill Post, said, “Kratom has been consumed safely for centuries in Southeast Asia and Americans use it in the same way that coffee is used for increased focus and energy boosts. Many use Kratom for pain management without the opioid side effects. The problem in Oregon is that adulterated products are being sold.” He added, “Kratom in its pure form is a natural product. Adulterated Kratom is a potentially dangerous product.”

The executive director, the American Kratom Association, Pete Candland, supported the bill and shared her opinion through written testimony. The four states, namely Nevada, Georgia, Utah, and Arizona, have successfully implemented similar regulations with positive results. He said, “the number of adulterated Kratom products spiked with dangerous drugs like heroin, fentanyl, and morphine in those states has significantly decreased.”

According to Candland, the numbers are a witness of the non-controversial nature of Kratom as the ban is only in six states, namely Alabama, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Vermont, Indiana, and Rhode Island, despite “a full-throated disinformation campaign on Kratom by the FDA with outrageously untrue claims about Kratom being the cause of hundreds of deaths.”

All these statements indicate that Kratom needs regulation instead of prohibition. KCPA is about it. Here are some key objectives of the bill.

Forbid all the Kratom products that contain illegal, poisonous, and dangerous substances.

Prohibit access to any adulterated Kratom product, particularly with those substances that modify the effects or potency of compounds naturally present in Kratom, such as alkaloids.

Prohibit Kratom products with high amounts of 7-hydroxymitragynine, approximately more than 2% of the total alkaloid composition of the Kratom product.

Prohibit the sale of any Kratom product with derivatives of plant or synthetic Kratom alkaloids.

Require all Kratom manufacturers, distributors, and merchants to label Kratom products with the recommended dosage and alkaloid composition of that product.

Allow Kratom sale only to individuals above the age of 21.

In case of violation of law, the authorities can fine up to $500 for the first offense and $1000 for any further violation.

The law classifies the distribution of Kratom to people below 21 as a Class C violation. It leads to either a fine of $1250 or 30 days of jail or both in some cases.

The act is under consideration. Until that, Kratom is unregulated in Oregon.

Conclusion

Kate Brown, the Governor, put a veto on the bill because she thinks the FDA can regulate the product in a better way. She said, “Given there is currently no FDA-approved use for this product and there continues to be concern about the impacts of its use, I would entertain further legislation to limit youth access without the state agency regulatory function included in this bill.” Until the regulations come, it is better to understand the threat of altered Kratom and consume Kratom only purchased from credible sources.