Individuals, corporations, and businesses have been forced to find alternative means of communication by the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, video conferencing has become a new norm in our day-to-day lives. Whether in education, production, or governments, there has been an increased dependence on service providers like Zoom, Google meet, Cisco WebEx, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and other Video conferencing apps. In the first two months of the pandemic, video conferencing increased by 500%, according to a report by TrustRadius this year. Though many of the above providers offer services for free, there are limitations to what you can and cannot do on their platforms. Thus, businesses are today developing their own video conferencing applications to overcome the shortcomings of the above apps.

White-label Video conferencing can be a solution to a business instead of developing video conferencing from scratch. They remove the bottlenecks of the commercial apps and are tie efficient and cost-effective solution to video conferencing.

What does white label video conferencing mean?

Also called a private label, a white label refers to the situation through which a Video conferencing solution vendor removes their brand labels like the logo from their video conferencing solution and instead allows the buyer to use their branding. Therefore, a white-label video conferencing solution offers you features like branding with your logo, adding various branding elements, adding your colors, and even custom features.

Types of White label video conferencing services

White-label video conferencing services exist in two types. They include:

Video conferencing API

We also refer to this as a multi-tenancy service. Using Videoconferencing APIs, they essentially shared the software between various clients. However, you can still configure the solution based on your needs. It appears as a standalone application with a unique logo and colors per your customization to a client.

The vendor works in the backend, handling all the maintenance that is required.

Generic video Conferencing application

Here, the client asks the vendor or the software developer for various customizations and branding that they need. Therefore, the white label that a client gets differs from the original one. Although this type allows more customizations, it also demands a greater level of maintenance.

What should you consider when getting a white label video conferencing solution?

White-label Video conferencing can be a great way to market your business or increase your brand’s awareness. Partnering with a reputable white label video conferencing vendor can allow you to get maximum customizability. Thus, you avoid the costly route of building your own video conferencing solution that also takes time. However, the level of benefits and satisfaction you get depends on your choice of the right vendor. This ensures reliability, customizability, and satisfaction based on your budget and needs. Let us focus on the key factors to consider when choosing the right white label video conferencing solution.

The customizability of the video player

The most viewed element in a video conferencing application is the video player. For instance, when your clients have a video conference, they mainly look at the video player and might interact with it by playing around with it. Therefore, the video player should mainly reflect your brand colors and must function correctly. For instance, the video player should have your customized color scheme and incorporate your brand’s logo. Some viewers or users may use the Video conferencing solution on their smartphones and tablets. Thus, the white label video solution must be mobile responsive.

Data/Information security

During video conferencing, massive transmissions of data take place. This data may include confidential information. Therefore, the white label video conferencing solution that you choose must ensure that your information is protected. A good white label video transmission solution must have the data packets encrypted end to end. This ensures that even if the attacker gets their hands on the information, they can not access it. Data security in video conferencing is essential in industries that have heavy regulations like health.

The Quality of the Video

Today, the resolution of the video is a crucial consideration in video conferencing. In the future, because of the increase in speed of the bandwidth and the rise of the use of 5G technologies, we can expect 4K Video conferencing. There will be more expectations of higher quality videos and audio as the adoption of 5G rises. Therefore, before selecting a white label video conferencing solution, ensure that it has the tools that provide reliable and high-quality video resolution.

Brand and logo inclusion

Most businesses use video conferencing solutions for incorporating their branding elements. Thus, a white label solution should offer the clients the ability to customize the platform’s color scheme to use the colors of its brand. In typical cases, white-label video conferencing allows the clients to have two or three varying colors on their app. It is crucial to know where the colors can be placed; on the header, buttons, search bar, and more.

Benefits of a white label video conferencing application

There is no need for investing in an in-house software development team or outsourcing a company for software development with white label video conferencing applications. A white label video-conferencing application bypasses the expensive and time-consuming process of software development. Below are the benefits of the white label video conferencing application.

Proven Product

When a client uses a white label video conferencing solution from a trusted provider, they get a product that has been tried and tested. The product is likely to have been used in many use cases. Thus, the product is going to be less risky when you introduce it to your customer. Thus, it is critical to source the white label webinar application from a reliable and proven provider with a track record. They should also align with your business objectives.

Quicker turnaround time

While financial cost is not the only high cost in software development, it can take several months, if not years, to develop a complex application for video conferencing. However, a white label video-conferencing application eliminates the time you would otherwise require to develop the Video conferencing app. Instead, the time can be used in promoting the core business activities.

Low risks of maintenance

A white label video conferencing application eliminates the time and monetary costs of maintenance. When using the services from a reliable and established vendor, you may get a team to help you manage the application. The team quickly identifies and mitigates the potential issues. This benefit can be highly valuable in the long run because there will be no need for continuous bug fixes and improvements. Hence as a client, you do not suffer the worries of maintenance.

Conclusion

To give your business a customized video conferencing application without incurring the cost of developing, hire a vendor that offers white label video conferencing services. It will highly boost your brand marketing efforts besides saving you maintenance and development costs. Video conferencing has become an integral part of our business strategies that we can not overlook.