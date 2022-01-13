Are you thinking of buying a new necklace for yourself or someone you love? Do you want something unique that would dazzle the person who receives it? It’s not easy to surprise someone with unique interest and a picky character. However, if you put your hands on the right type of product, you can impress the person you love with just one gift. Among hundreds of unique jewelry items that you can buy, a crystal necklace is one that can be a strong statement and give your loved one the happiness that you wish for them.

Deciding a gift item is one thing, buying the right one is a completely different thing. If you have made up your mind about the type of jewelry item you want to buy, the next step is to pick the right company that can give you the exact product you are looking for or even go beyond your expectations. Here are some factors you can consider to buy that ideal crystal necklace you have been looking for.

Decide the Gemstone Type

When going for a crystal necklace, the first thing that you have to decide is the type of gemstone you want. Keep in mind that different types of gemstones have different purposes. Some depict love while other are a reflection of ambition and passion. According to different beliefs, these gemstones also have different energies. Now, you are going to pick the one that you think will set the right tone in your life. Are you looking for something that defines your state of mind in particular or do you prefer a stone that shows the love you have in your heart?

You have to keep in mind that different gemstones have different colors, and even these colors mean different things. You might associate love with the red color of the ruby whereas the light green shades might remind you of nature, which also means it will remind you of innocence and purity. Opal displays many hues at the same time, putting the power of the entire world in your hands when you wear it. In other words, opal is usually associated with good luck.

Pick a Gemstone Shape

Another important factor that you have to consider is the type of shape that you will go for. Each shape can mean a different thing and define something specific. Geometrical shapes can signify a lot of other things and thus you have to pick the right type of gemstone shape when you buy a crystal necklace. It is up to you to stick with the basic and traditional gemstone shapes, such as round, oval, rectangle, square, etc. On the other hand, you can also go with other shapes that define different emotions and passions.

For example, you can go with an eye-shaped or a teardrop shaped gemstone. You can go with irregular-shaped gemstones to define the dynamics of your personality. You can create a combination of many gemstone shapes within the same necklace if you like. However, if you want to make a strong statement, it is best that you pick one gemstone shape linked to a particular type of chain.

Select the Right Combo

Now that you have defined the shape and color of the gemstone, you have to pick the right type of material for it to go with. Different people like different types of materials. The more important thing is that only certain materials look great with specific types of gemstones. Gold is a material that goes well with just about any stone. On the other hand, silver is pretty close to gold in effect. The next important thing is to decide the shape of other elements on the necklace.

The gemstone might be set inside a circle of gold, hanging from a chain, etched inside a nest, or sitting on top of a metal base. Sometimes, gemstones can be accompanied by materials that are shaped in the form of animals, birds, sea animals, etc.

Bottom Line

