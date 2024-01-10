What have been the best games in the FA Cup 4th Round?

The FA Cup, one of the oldest and most prestigious football competitions in the world, has witnessed many exhilarating matches throughout its history, especially in the fourth round. With giant killings, dramatic comebacks, and memorable performances, the fourth round of the FA Cup has often delivered remarkable encounters. In this article, we will explore some of the best games that have occurred during this stage of the competition.

One of the most remarkable games in the FA Cup 4th Round took place in January 2013, when League Two side Bradford City shocked the footballing world by defeating Premier League giants Chelsea. The match took place at Valley Parade, Bradford’s home ground, and the atmosphere was electrifying. Bradford City, the underdogs in every sense, showed their determination by taking an early lead in the 15th minute. However, Chelsea responded to this setback and quickly equalized. The game seemed evenly poised until half-time.

As the second half began, the magical fairytale truly unfolded. Bradford City, defying all odds, surged forward and scored two quick goals, leaving Chelsea stunned. The home crowd erupted with joy as Bradford City extended their lead to 3-1. However, it was not over yet. Chelsea fought back and pulled one goal back, but Bradford City remained resolute in defense and held on for a historic victory. The final score stood at 4-2, and it marked one of the greatest upsets in FA Cup history, as Bradford City became the first fourth-tier team to defeat a top-flight side in the competition since 1989.

Another unforgettable game in the FA Cup 4th Round happened in February 2004, when Arsenal faced their fierce rivals, Manchester United, at Old Trafford. These two heavyweights of English football produced an enthralling encounter that had everything – goals, drama, and controversy. Arsenal opened the scoring in the 26th minute through their talismanic striker, Thierry Henry. However, Manchester United responded swiftly, equalizing just four minutes later.

The intensity of the game increased as the second half began. Arsenal took the lead once again, only for Manchester United to level the scoreline with a stunning long-range strike. As the match entered its final minutes, the tension grew. Then, in the 90th minute, Manchester United were awarded a controversial penalty. Captain Ruud van Nistelrooy stepped up to take the spot-kick but missed. Arsenal’s goalkeeper, Jens Lehmann, produced a fantastic save, denying Manchester United the victory.

After this close call, emotions reached boiling point, and moments later, a massive brawl broke out on the pitch. Several players from both sides were involved, and in the midst of it all, Arsenal’s striker, Martin Keown, infamously taunted van Nistelrooy after his missed penalty. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, and Arsenal subsequently won the replay, but the events of that game remain etched in FA Cup history.

In conclusion, the FA Cup 4th Round has provided football fans with numerous captivating games over the years. From Bradford City’s historic victory over Chelsea to Arsenal and Manchester United’s thrilling encounter, these matches showcase the unpredictable and magical nature of this prestigious competition. The FA Cup continues to captivate the imagination of football fans worldwide, offering the potential for more memorable games in the coming years.