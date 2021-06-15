One of the reasons for the popularity of online slots is considered to be the bonus round. Within it, players can activate additional spins of the reels and increase their winnings. Today free slot machines with bonus at online casinos are popular due to the fact that they allow you to win instant prizes. Because of this, player interest in the gaming machine is maintained throughout the session.

What is a slot?

A slot is an online automatic game machine which gives you the chance to win an amount of money, multiplied by the amount of money you’ve wagered. The main aim of the game is to spin the reels, on which a winning combination of symbols has to be assembled.

Slot rules, combinations and the process of spinning the reels depend on the specifics of the particular game. Online slot machines also vary in gameplay options. The ancestors of the modern automatons are mechanical “one-armed bandits”, whose history dates back to the XIX century. Thanks to advances in technology, mechanical gambling machines have practically become history. Today, more and more players prefer online slots that allow you to win real money from the comfort of your own home.

Types of bonus rounds

There are several ways to implement the bonus feature. Some of the most popular bonus rounds include:

Opening closed chests. This is one of the most common ways. When entering the bonus mode, the player will see several closed containers that need to be opened one by one. These chests may contain not only money and prize points, but also stop symbols, which will instantly stop the game. If the additional round requirement is met (most often more than half of the containers need to be successfully opened) the player moves on to the next stage. Here he can expect big winnings. And in the second stage, the type of bonus mode can be completely different.

Interactive. In this type of bonus round, the player takes an active part. He will get the opportunity to control the hero of the game, who will shoot at shells, enemies, equipment, etc. The principle of the round is very simple – the more the player shoots the necessary things, the more prizes he can count on.

Freespins. The number of free spins can be both fixed and dependent on the number of scatter symbols in the combination. In other words, the more scatter symbols appear on the playing field, the more additional rounds will be unlocked.

Freespins with multipliers. In some slots, prize rounds are also available, in which winnings can double or triple.

Nudges. Often, scatter symbols end up on the playing reels in the wrong places. In this situation, some slots have a nudge function. It will be used to shuffle the symbols. If the player is lucky, they will be placed in the right way and bring the coveted winnings.

Wheel of Fortune. This is another classic of the bonus rounds. In this case, a large wheel with many sections appears on the screen. Each section has a specific reward option. This could be a freespin, a bonus, a doubling of the bet, money, etc. The player has to run the Wheel of Fortune and wait for the arrow to stop. If the participant is lucky, he will be able to run the wheel several times (if such possibility is provided by the slot rules).

How the bonus rounds are triggered

There are 2 ways to run additional rounds:

Random bonus. In this situation, everything depends on the player’s luck. The slot launches the prize features randomly. Therefore, the success of the game in no way affects the frequency of the gifts. In the presence of scatter symbols. In most cases at least 3 scatter symbols are required to activate the additional mode. And, in many slots, rewards can be obtained if these symbols appear anywhere on the playing field.

Finally, it remains to add that you can find out if there is a bonus mode in a particular slot game in the “Help” or “Payouts” sections. Here you will usually find the “Auto Play” option. In this category, you can read about the number of bonuses in the slot machine and their types. It should also be noted that slots with bonuses at online casinos are more profitable than regular reel machines due to the fact that they provide the opportunity to increase your winnings within a few minutes.

Whether or not to play slots with bonuses is an individual decision for each gambler. It all depends on whether you like bonus modes in general and which ones. There are times when a player is interested in any prize, as long as it gives good winnings, while in other cases a gambler can spend hours or even days on choosing an automaton and a bonus adequate to his preferences.