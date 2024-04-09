What is Festivals are there in 2024 in the North East of England?

What Festivals are there in 2024 in the North East of England?

Festivals are a vibrant and exciting part of the cultural landscape of the North East of England. In 2024, there are a wide variety of festivals taking place throughout the region, celebrating everything from music and art to food and drink. Whether you’re a local resident or visiting the area, there is sure to be a festival that interests you. Here are a few highlights of the festivals happening in the North East in 2024:

The North East Festival is one of the largest and most popular festivals in the region. It takes place in Newcastle and showcases the best of North East culture, including music, dance, art, and food. The festival features performances from local musicians and artists, as well as workshops and activities for all ages. Attendees can sample delicious food from local vendors and browse unique handmade crafts. With something for everyone, the North East Festival is not to be missed.

Another notable festival in the North East is the Sunderland International Airshow. This event attracts thousands of visitors each year and features breathtaking displays from some of the world’s top aerobatic teams. From fighter jets to vintage aircraft, the airshow offers a thrilling experience for aviation enthusiasts of all ages. In addition to the aerial displays, the event also includes ground attractions such as live music, food stalls, and a funfair. The Sunderland International Airshow is a must-attend event for anyone with a passion for aviation.

In addition to these larger festivals, the North East of England is home to a number of smaller, niche events that cater to specific interests. For example, the Northern Chilli Festival in Northumberland celebrates all things spicy, with vendors selling a wide variety of hot sauces, salsas, and chilli-infused snacks. Visitors can participate in chilli-eating contests and watch live cooking demonstrations from top chefs. The festival also features live music and entertainment, making it a fun day out for the whole family.