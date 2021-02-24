The money wheel is the kind of fortune wheel and is similar in several aspects. Few differences are present, but you bet the same as playing fortune wheel. Several 카지노사이트 (casino site) allow you to play money wheels such as 메리트카지노(merit casino) and many more. In TV shows, many players solve the puzzles and play quirky bonus rounds. But, in the online version, you have to guess when the big wheel spins. So, the players never get bored of playing this game. The online game has great odds, color design, and engaging music.

Common terms in money wheel:

Some common terminologies are used in money wheel games.

The wheel: It is impossible to play the game without the wheel. The wheel is the heart of the game that determines your payouts, winnings, and chances.

Wedges: Several sections are present on the wheel, represents the amount and total multipliers of your bet.

Spin: The motion of the wheel is known as a spin. Before spinning the wheel, you place bets and then spin it to check either you win or lose.

Table: On the table, possible guesses are present that you need to choose. Once the wheel spins, you can’t take your bet off.

Bet: The bet is your guess on a specific game that determines your winnings or loss. However, it is based on your luck.

Play high or play low: It represents the amount you spend to pay each round. If you are confident, you can place a maximum bet on each round.

Clear bet: This option allows you to clear the bet before spinning the wheel. However, you can’t change the bet after spinning the wheel.

Play money wheel:

Money wheel is a straightforward game that indicates playing and betting experience. The game requires you to play the game and focus on winning a big payout. At every spin, you have the maximum chances of winning a big game. However, it depends on the spinning wheel. To play this game, you gave to determine the symbol present on the wheel. Use your sense to think of the best sign and place the bet. It all about your chances and where you think the arrow will fall. If the arrow falls on the color and symbol you have placed your bet on, you win.

Possible bets on the money wheel:

In the money wheel, you have to choose from the seven possible things, including the symbols and signs of different colors, letters, and numbers. You can place a bet on any of them on each spin or round. You have the option of placing a different color chip. The six chip options range from 0.5μ₿ to 100μ₿. It allows you to place the minimum and maximum amount of bet. After choosing the color chip, you place bets. Once the bet is placed, you start spinning the wheel. In case you are not happy with the wager, you can reset it.