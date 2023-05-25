What movies has arnold schwarzenegger been in?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a legendary actor, producer, businessman, and former politician. He has played a variety of roles in over 50 movies, including action heroes, villains, and even comedies. In this article, we will be taking a look at some of the most popular movies that Arnold Schwarzenegger has been in.

1. The Terminator (1984)

The Terminator is a classic sci-fi action movie that was released in 1984. Schwarzenegger played the role of a cyborg assassin, known as the Terminator, who was sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor. This movie is considered to be one of Schwarzenegger’s most iconic roles, and it spawned several sequels.

2. Predator (1987)

Predator is an action movie that was released in 1987. Schwarzenegger played the role of the leader of an elite military unit who is sent into the jungle on a rescue mission. While there, they are hunted by an alien predator. Schwarzenegger’s performance in the movie is considered to be one of his best.

3. Total Recall (1990)

Total Recall is a sci-fi action movie that was released in 1990. Schwarzenegger played the role of a construction worker named Douglas Quaid, who discovers that his memories are not his own and that he is actually a secret agent. The movie explores themes of identity and reality, and it has become a cult classic.

4. Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop is a comedy that was released in 1990. Schwarzenegger played the role of a tough cop who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to catch a drug dealer. The movie was a commercial success, and Schwarzenegger’s performance was praised for showing his comedic side.

5. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a sequel to the original Terminator movie that was released in 1991. Schwarzenegger reprised his role as the Terminator, but this time he played a reprogrammed version of the character who protects Sarah Connor and her son John from a newer, more advanced Terminator. The movie was a critical and commercial success, and it won four Academy Awards.

6. Last Action Hero (1993)

Last Action Hero is an action-comedy that was released in 1993. Schwarzenegger played the role of a fictional action hero named Jack Slater who is brought to life through a magic movie ticket. The movie failed to meet box office expectations, but it has since gained a cult following.

7. True Lies (1994)

True Lies is an action-comedy that was released in 1994. Schwarzenegger played the role of a spy named Harry Tasker who tries to balance his work with his family life. The movie was a commercial success, and it was praised for its humor and action sequences.

8. Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman & Robin is a superhero movie that was released in 1997. Schwarzenegger played the role of the villain Mr. Freeze, who tries to freeze Gotham City. The movie was a critical and commercial failure, and it is considered to be one of the worst superhero movies ever made.

9. The 6th Day (2000)

The 6th Day is a sci-fi action movie that was released in 2000. Schwarzenegger played the role of a helicopter pilot named Adam Gibson, who discovers that he has been cloned. The movie explores themes of identity and ethics related to cloning.

10. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines is a sequel to Terminator 2 that was released in 2003. Schwarzenegger reprised his role as the Terminator, but this time he is sent back in time to protect John Connor’s future wife from a new, advanced Terminator. The movie was a commercial success, but it received mixed reviews from critics.

These are just a few of the many popular movies that Arnold Schwarzenegger has been in. He has also appeared in movies like Conan the Barbarian, Twins, and Total Recall (2012). Schwarzenegger’s success as an actor has made him a pop culture icon, and his contributions to the entertainment industry will not be forgotten anytime soon.