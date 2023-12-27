What to do between Christmas and New Year with the Kids in Sunderland?

The period between Christmas and New Year can often leave parents wondering how to keep their children entertained. Luckily, in Sunderland, there is no shortage of activities and events to enjoy with the kids during this time. Whether you’re looking for indoor or outdoor activities, Sunderland offers a range of options to keep the little ones busy. Here is a list of things to do in Sunderland between Christmas and New Year:

1. Visit Winter Wonderland: Sunderland Winter Wonderland is a delightful event held at Mowbray Park. Here, the little ones can enjoy a variety of attractions, including an ice rink, funfair rides, and even a Santa’s grotto. The whole family can enjoy a magical day out in the crisp winter air.

2. Explore National Glass Centre: Sunderland’s National Glass Centre offers interactive glass-blowing demonstrations and a chance to create your own glass artwork. It is a perfect opportunity for children to learn about the fascinating world of glassmaking while having fun. The on-site café also provides a relaxed environment to unwind after the activities.

3. Go ice-skating: Head to the ice rink at Sunderland’s Lampton Street Leisure Complex for a fun-filled day of ice-skating. Skating is a fantastic activity for both kids and adults alike, helping improve balance and coordination while having a great time. The rink is often transformed during the Christmas period, making it an extra special experience for the children.

4. Visit Hetton Lyons Country Park: If you’re looking for outdoor adventures, Hetton Lyons Country Park is the perfect place to visit. Children can explore the woodland trails, play on the adventure playground, and even feed the ducks by the lake. It is a great opportunity for the little ones to get some fresh air and burn off some energy.

5. Attend a pantomime: Many theaters in Sunderland host pantomime performances during the Christmas period. These family-friendly shows are filled with singing, dancing, and lots of laughter. Attending a pantomime is a wonderful way to create lasting memories and enjoy some festive entertainment together.

6. Discover Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens: This free-to-enter museum offers a range of exhibitions and activities that both children and adults can enjoy. From dinosaur exhibits to interactive displays, the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens provide an educational and entertaining experience for the whole family.

7. Visit the beach: Sunderland is blessed with beautiful coastline and stunning sandy beaches. Take the kids for a walk along Roker Beach or Seaburn Beach, where they can play in the sand, explore rock pools, or simply enjoy the fresh sea breeze. It’s a great way to unwind and reconnect with nature.

8. Have a bowling session: Enjoy a family bowling session at Sunderland Bowl. Bowling is a fantastic activity for all ages, providing friendly competition and fun for everyone. Grab a bite to eat at the on-site café for a complete day out.

9. Get creative at Creative Cohesion Art Studio: Creative Cohesion Art Studio in Sunderland offers a range of art workshops suitable for children and families. From pottery painting to canvas art, the studio provides a chance for kids to unleash their creativity in a fun and supportive environment.

10. Experience down the Mines: Take a trip to the historical Coal Mining Museum in Sunderland and explore the underground tunnels. Learn about the area’s coal-mining heritage and gain insight into the lives of miners. It’s an educational and eye-opening experience for children and adults alike.

In conclusion, Sunderland offers a wide range of activities for families to enjoy during the period between Christmas and New Year. Whether you prefer indoor or outdoor adventures, there is something to cater to everyone’s interests. From visiting Winter Wonderland to exploring the coastline, there are plenty of options to keep the kids entertained and create lasting memories. Make the most of this time by engaging in family-friendly activities that allow everyone to have fun together.