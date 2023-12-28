List of What to do between Christmas and New Year with the Kids in Northumberland

The period between Christmas and New Year can often feel like a lull in activities, especially when it comes to keeping the kids entertained. However, in Northumberland, there are plenty of exciting and family-friendly attractions that will ensure a memorable holiday season. Whether you prefer exploring historical sites, enjoying nature walks, or engaging in interactive experiences, Northumberland has something for everyone in the family.

One of the top attractions in the region is Alnwick Castle. This magnificent medieval castle is not only visually stunning but also offers a range of activities to keep the kids entertained. From exploring the centuries-old chambers and admiring the impressive architecture to participating in broomstick training sessions inspired by the Harry Potter films, there is plenty to see and do here. Additionally, during the holiday season, the castle hosts special events and workshops, such as themed craft-making or storytelling sessions, which offer a perfect opportunity for families to bond and embrace the holiday spirit.

If your little ones are nature enthusiasts, a visit to Kielder Water & Forest Park is a must. Spanning over 250 square miles, this park offers a diverse range of activities for all ages. Kids can enjoy wildlife spotting, go on a bike ride along one of the many trails, or even try their hand at fishing in the lake. During this time of the year, the park is transformed into a winter wonderland, with snow-covered landscapes creating a magical setting for family walks. Additionally, the park hosts various events and workshops, such as stargazing sessions or bird watching, providing educational experiences for children while also keeping them entertained and engaged.

Another exciting option is a trip to Woodhorn Museum, situated near the coast in Ashington. This museum offers a unique opportunity to explore the region’s coal mining heritage through interactive exhibits and displays. Kids can learn about the daily lives of miners, experience the sounds and smells of a mine, and even try their hand at coal mining through simulated activities. The museum also hosts workshops and guided tours, ensuring an immersive and educational experience for the whole family.

For a more adventurous day out, consider visiting Go Ape at Matfen Hall. This high ropes course offers thrilling experiences such as zip-lining and tree-top adventures, suitable for children above a certain height or age. With different levels of difficulty available, kids can challenge themselves and overcome obstacles while enjoying the beautiful surroundings of the Northumberland countryside. The onsite instructors ensure safety and provide guidance, making it a fun-filled day for the entire family.

Finally, a visit to The Alnwick Garden cannot be missed during the holiday season. Known for its stunning array of plants, water features, and enchanting gardens, this attraction offers a truly magical experience. During winter, The Alnwick Garden is transformed into a sparkling paradise, with thousands of Christmas lights illuminating the pathways. Kids can explore the Christmas market, meet Santa Claus in his grotto, and even enjoy festive ice skating sessions. The Garden also hosts various activities, such as puppet shows and storytelling sessions, ensuring a memorable day out for the whole family.

These are just a few of the many options available for families to enjoy in Northumberland between Christmas and New Year. With a wide range of attractions catering to different interests and age groups, there is no shortage of things to do that will keep the kids entertained and the whole family engaged during this special time of the year.