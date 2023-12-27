What to do between Christmas and New Year with the Kids in Teesside?

The period between Christmas and New Year can be a challenging time to keep the kids entertained. Thankfully, Teesside offers a range of fun-filled activities that are perfect for families. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures or indoor attractions, there is something for everyone. Here is a list of exciting things to do with the kids in Teesside during this festive season.

1. Visit the Captain Cook Birthplace Museum: Immerse your children in history by taking them to the Captain Cook Birthplace Museum in Middlesbrough. This interactive museum offers a fascinating journey through the life of Captain James Cook, one of the world’s greatest explorers. Kids can learn about Cook’s voyages, explore replica ships, and even try their hand at traditional map-making. With engaging exhibits, this museum provides a memorable learning experience for children of all ages.

2. Explore the great outdoors at Stewart Park: Take advantage of the winter weather and enjoy the beautiful outdoors at Stewart Park in Middlesbrough. This expansive park offers picturesque landscapes, walking trails, and even a petting zoo. Kids can interact with various animals, including llamas, goats, and rabbits. They can also feed the ducks at the lake while enjoying the peaceful surroundings. Stewart Park provides a perfect opportunity for the whole family to get some fresh air and enjoy the natural beauty of Teesside.

3. Discover the wonders of science at The Discovery Museum: Head to Newcastle and visit The Discovery Museum, a fantastic attraction for kids of all ages. This museum offers an interactive experience where children can learn about science, technology, engineering, and more. They can explore exhibits on space, electricity, and the human body. The museum also hosts regular workshops and events to engage and entertain young minds. It’s a perfect place to help your children develop a love for learning and discovery.

4. Have a fun-filled day at Jump 360 Trampoline Park: If your kids have energy to spare, take them to Jump 360 Trampoline Park in Stockton-on-Tees. This indoor trampoline park offers a wide range of activities, including dodgeball, basketball, and foam pits. Kids can bounce around, release their energy, and have a great time with their friends or siblings. Jump 360 is not only a fun place to visit but also a great way to exercise and stay active during the holiday season.

5. Enjoy a magical experience at The Hullabaloo Theatre: For families with younger children, The Hullabaloo Theatre in Darlington is a must-visit. This vibrant and interactive venue offers a range of shows and performances specifically designed for children. From puppetry to storytelling, the theater provides an enchanting experience for little ones. Additionally, they offer various creative workshops where kids can participate and unleash their artistic talents. The Hullabaloo Theatre is a perfect destination for families seeking to explore the world of performing arts together.

6. Join in the festive fun at Winter Wonderland: Teesside’s Winter Wonderland, located in Middlesbrough’s Centre Square, is a magical place that will captivate children and adults alike. Enjoy ice skating, fairground rides, and even meet Santa Claus himself. The festive atmosphere and the stunning Christmas lights create a mesmerizing experience for the whole family. Make lasting memories and embrace the holiday spirit at Winter Wonderland.

7. Immerse in aquatic adventures at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool: If your children are fascinated by maritime history, a trip to the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Hartlepool is a must. This interactive museum offers an immersive experience that allows kids to explore HMS Trincomalee, the oldest warship afloat in the UK. They can discover what life was like for sailors in the 19th century, navigate through interactive exhibits, and even fire a cannon. It’s an educational and exciting outing that the whole family will enjoy.

In conclusion, Teesside offers a multitude of activities for families to enjoy between Christmas and New Year. From educational museums to outdoor parks and theaters, there is something for every child’s interest. Take this opportunity to bond with your kids, create memorable experiences, and make the most of the festive season in Teesside.