If you own a pizza shop or the business you own sells pizzas, amongst other items, there are a number of different areas you need to look out for and consider with regard to your pizza boxes. With this in mind, the following article details some of the factors you need to think about when looking to buy pizza boxes for your business.

Environmental Friendliness

The first point to consider is this: are your pizza boxes environmentally friendly? In a time when it’s never been more important to care about the environment, one way you can do your part is to ensure your pizza boxes and any other packaging that you use are environmentally friendly.

Of course, with the pizza boxes being given to customers, you’ll want to ensure that they know the boxes are fully recyclable, so they know their purchase has a lower carbon footprint. As such, make sure the fact they’re recyclable is printed big and bold on the box, and also tell customers they can recycle their boxes, too – both in person, over the phone, on your printed menus and marketing, and via your social media channels.

Pizza Saver

You might also want to consider not including the pizza saver with your packaging. This is a tiny piece of plastic that helps separate the pizza from the lid of the box. Whilst this may be helpful in stopping the cheese or any toppings on the pizza from getting stuck to the lid, it is bad for the environment as it’s unnecessary plastic that usually only ends up being thrown in the bin.

Shop Logo

The pizza box packaging should also have enough space for you to include your logo. Obviously, your pizza boxes will likely come in different sizes to suit the size of the pizza. This is because it’s not the best idea if a customer orders a small pizza and you give it to them in a large box; not only will the pizza be sliding all over the place during delivery, but it is also a waste of packaging. Plus, in reverse, who can fit a massive pizza in a tiny box? It’ll ruin the pizza!

Regardless of that, it’s important the logo can fit on the packaging. If the logo is too big, it will go over the sides of the top of the box, and if it’s too small, it won’t stand out as much to your customers. You will want the logo to be the right size and fit perfectly onto the box as this will show your customers that you put great care and effort into your business’s appearance – the minor details truly do make a big impact on how people see your brand.

Packaging Strength

You will also want to make sure that the packaging is secure. There are a lot of folds in pizza packaging, and if any of these aren’t secured correctly, this means there is a chance the pizza will fall out of the packaging, leaving you with an unhappy customer. It also means you will have to replace the box and the destroyed pizza, which can cost you money!

Whilst you are going to want packaging that is easy to assemble, you are also going to want packaging that can hold well. This may mean having to spend a little bit of extra money on packaging to ensure this, as the packaging is what the customer is going to see first. If they get a bad impression from the packaging, they will immediately receive a bad impression of your business.

Final Thoughts

So, while you may prefer to focus on pizza over packaging, the packaging is still a key element that a lot of thought needs to go into when it comes to your business’s image and functioning. Never underestimate the power of the pizza box!