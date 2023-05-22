What tv should i stream tonight?

Are you looking for some great TV shows to stream tonight? With so many options out there, it can be overwhelming to try and choose just one. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a list of must-watch shows to suit all preferences and moods.

First up, if you’re in the mood for a laugh, we highly recommend Brooklyn Nine-Nine. This comedy series follows the antics of a hilarious group of detectives at the fictional 99th precinct of the NYPD. With a diverse cast of characters and clever writing, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a feel-good show that’s perfect for winding down after a long day. Plus, with seven seasons available to stream on Hulu, you’re sure to have plenty of episodes to binge on.

Looking for something a little darker? Check out Mindhunter. This crime thriller series explores the early days of criminal profiling and the development of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. With a focus on serial killers and the psychological mind games they play, Mindhunter is a suspenseful and thought-provoking show that’s not for the faint-hearted. You can catch both seasons of this gripping series on Netflix.

For those who love a good mystery, you can’t go wrong with Broadchurch. Set in a small coastal town in England, this crime drama follows the investigation into the murder of a young boy. With an outstanding cast that includes Olivia Colman and David Tennant, Broadchurch is a haunting and atmospheric show that will keep you guessing until the very end. All three seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

If you’re in the mood for some classic sci-fi, look no further than The X-Files. This iconic series follows FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigate paranormal cases that often involve aliens. With nine seasons and two movies to its name, The X-Files has become a beloved cult classic that has influenced countless other shows. You can stream the entire series on Hulu.

If you’re a fan of historical dramas, you won’t want to miss The Crown. This Netflix original series follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, from her early days on the throne to the present day. With sumptuous costumes and stunning sets, The Crown is a visual feast that also boasts outstanding performances from its cast, including Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. The first three seasons are available to stream on Netflix, with the fourth season set to premiere in November 2020.

For those who love a bit of action and adventure, we recommend Narcos. This crime thriller series follows the rise and fall of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar, with a focus on the DEA agents and Colombian police who were tasked with bringing him down. With a gripping storyline and intense action sequences, Narcos is a thrilling show that will keep you on the edge of your seat. You can catch all three seasons on Netflix, plus the spin-off series Narcos: Mexico.

Finally, if you’re in the mood for something heartwarming, we recommend Queer Eye. This reality series follows the Fab Five – five gay men with expertise in various areas – as they transform the lives of people in need of a little TLC. Each episode is packed with emotion and positivity, and the show’s message of self-love and acceptance is both timely and important. You can catch all five seasons on Netflix.

In conclusion, there’s no shortage of great TV shows to stream tonight. Whether you’re in the mood for comedy, drama, action, or a little bit of everything, our list has got you covered. So grab some snacks, get comfortable, and get ready to binge-watch your new favorite show.

