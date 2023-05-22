What TV Drama Should I Stream Tonight?

With so many TV dramas available for streaming, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch. Whether you’re in the mood for something dramatic, suspenseful, or heartwarming, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are a few recommendations of TV dramas worth streaming tonight.

“Stranger Things”

This popular Netflix original series is set in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s. The show follows a group of friends as they search for their missing friend, Will, and uncover a mysterious government conspiracy involving supernatural forces. “Stranger Things” has won critical acclaim for its nostalgic references to 80s pop culture, its strong performances, and its gripping storyline. With three seasons available for streaming, this sci-fi drama is a binge-worthy pick for a night in.

“This is Us”

If you’re looking for a heartwarming family drama, “This is Us” is a great option. This NBC series follows the lives of the Pearson family as they navigate love, loss, and personal struggles. The show has been praised for its emotional depth, its strong performances, and its ability to tackle socially relevant issues. With four seasons available for streaming, “This is Us” is a tearjerker that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

“Killing Eve”

For those in the mood for a suspenseful thriller, “Killing Eve” is a must-watch. This BBC America series follows two women, Eve – a bored, desk-bound MI5 security officer, and Villanelle – a talented and psychopathic assassin, as they become obsessed with each other. The show has been praised for its quirky humor, its strong performances from leads Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and its unique take on the cat-and-mouse genre. With three seasons available for streaming, “Killing Eve” is a dark and entertaining drama to sink your teeth into.

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Set in a dystopian future where a totalitarian regime has taken over the United States and stripped women of their rights, “The Handmaid’s Tale” is a harrowing drama that is not for the faint of heart. Based on the bestselling novel by Margaret Atwood, the show follows a woman named Offred, who is forced to become a handmaid – a class of women who are used solely for reproduction. The series has been praised for its powerful performances, its stark visual imagery, and its ability to spark important conversations about gender, power, and oppression. With three seasons available for streaming on Hulu, “The Handmaid’s Tale” is a challenging but rewarding watch.

“Breaking Bad”

If you’re in the mood for a dark and gritty crime drama, “Breaking Bad” is a classic choice. The AMC series follows high school chemistry teacher Walter White as he turns to cooking and selling meth to provide for his family after being diagnosed with cancer. The show has been praised for its complex characters, its gripping storyline, and its willingness to delve into the moral gray areas of its subject matter. With five seasons available for streaming on Netflix, “Breaking Bad” is a must-watch for fans of the crime genre.

“Big Little Lies”

This HBO series, based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, follows a group of wealthy moms living in Monterey, California as they navigate gossip, rivalries, and dark secrets. The show has been praised for its strong female ensemble cast, its exploration of domestic abuse and trauma, and its beautiful cinematography. With two seasons available for streaming, “Big Little Lies” is a dramatic and visually stunning series that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

No matter what type of TV drama you’re in the mood for, there’s a show out there for you. From suspenseful thrillers to heartwarming family dramas, these recommendations are just a few of the many options available on streaming platforms. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready to binge-watch your new favorite show!

