There has been a food revolution in recent years and home kitchen equipment is getting better and better. Not only does this mean we can cook restaurant-level food at home, but we can also experiment and create things we never thought possible. With the number of resources available online, it’s now possible to follow a live cook-along with celebrity chefs, search inventive and delicious recipes, and even learn how to cook starting with the basics. Home cooking has changed for the better and since 2010 there has been a simple piece of equipment leading the way, the air fryer.

How Do They Work?

Fried food is immensely popular across the entire planet and whilst your taste buds might love the crispy, tender and juicy flavors seeping from this style, your arteries and personal health don’t. That’s where the air fryer comes in. Oil is not relied on to give the famed crunchy exterior with a tender inside, instead, the air fryer uses really hot air the reach the same result. Similar to a mini oven, a heating element sits at the top of the oven and forces hot air over the food that sits inside a suspended basket. This process leaves you with the same crisp taste as its oily cousin.

Is It Much Healthier?

It’s said that air-friend french fries have up to 75% less fat compared to homemade french fries, and that’s not even compared to oil-fried french fries. Imagine the difference it would make if you ate air-fried food instead of anything else! Simply put, these devices are so much healthier than other forms of cooking, especially when oil is involved.

All this talk of food can make you hungry and what’s better than having your favorite junk food, but finding out it’s not that bad for you? There are plenty of air fryers out there so it’s best to look into a few before purchasing. Reading real-world reviews written by home cooks found at https://appliancereviewer.co.uk/best-air-fryers/ are some of the best ways to understand the features of each air fryer, and which one might suit your kitchen. One of the biggest mistakes people make is buying an air fryer that is too small to feed their entire house, don’t make that mistake as there won’t be anything left when everyone finds out just how delicious it is.

Can I Only Cook Chips?

Whilst the attraction initially is the fact you can have fried food in a healthier format, you’ll soon start to realize that there are plenty of things you can cook in the air fryer. Incredible for roasted vegetables, surprisingly good for things like cakes and cookies, and genius for anything wrapped in the batter. Anything you can cook in the oven, you can cook in the air fryer. Just make sure to lower the temperature by 30 degrees and half the cooking time. Why not try to fry something as an experiment? Your favorite biscuit, an egg, or what about making your crisps?

How Big Do I Go?

The thing about conventional ovens is they all come in near enough the same size. It’s an appliance that every kitchen has in the UK and large family homes tend to have more than one, especially in newly designed houses. There are a few sizes when it comes to choosing your air fryer so it’s important to look at how many people you are going to be cooking for. The smaller sizes (1.2 liters) are brilliant if you are cooking for yourself or one other person. Medium (3-4 liters) are decent when feeding up to 4 people. The largest (6+litres) are pretty well equipped to serve up to 6 people. Anything more than that and you’re going to struggle.

Are They Worth It?

The same question always arises when people are thinking of buying something new for the kitchen, is it worth it? Well, when we weigh up all the arguments for and against the conclusion is that yes, it’s most definitely worth it. There aren’t many arguments against having an air fryer in your kitchen.

If you’re an inventive cook that likes to experiment and try out new recipes then without a doubt you need an air fryer in the kitchen. If you have a family and the children love the taste of fried food, but you don’t like the idea of them eating unhealthy food then you need an air fryer. If you live alone and want something that’s going to make your life easier in the kitchen, then. you guessed it, you need an air fryer. A healthy, modern take on how to cook food, it’s only a matter of time before the air fryer makes its way into your kitchen setup.