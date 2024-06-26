What’s Happening Tomorrow in the North East of England?

As the North East of England embraces the summer season, a variety of events are set to entertain locals and visitors alike. From cultural performances and historical tours to exciting sports matches, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on June 27, 2024. Here’s a roundup of some must-attend events happening across the region:

Durham

Durham Cricket – England Women v New Zealand ODI

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to a thrilling One Day International match between England Women and New Zealand at the Durham Cricket Ground. This match promises an action-packed day filled with top-notch cricketing skills and competitive spirit​ (This is Durham)​​ (WhatsOnNortheast)​.

Twilight Talk: Under Durham

For those interested in history and archaeology, the “Twilight Talk: Under Durham” offers an intriguing exploration of stories through objects. This event will delve into the hidden narratives of Durham, providing a unique perspective on the city’s rich history​ (This is Durham)​.

Open Air Theatre: The Secret Diary of Henry VIII

Raby Castle will host an enchanting outdoor theatre performance of “The Secret Diary of Henry VIII.” This event blends history with entertainment, making it a perfect evening for theatre lovers to enjoy a captivating portrayal of one of England’s most famous monarchs​ (This is Durham)​.

Magnificent Manga at The Oriental Museum

Anime and manga fans will delight in the “Magnificent Manga” exhibition at The Oriental Museum. This special exhibit showcases the art and culture of manga, offering a fascinating insight into this popular Japanese storytelling medium​ (WhatsOnNortheast)​.

Newcastle and Gateshead

Legend: The Music of Bob Marley

Music lovers can head to the Tyne Theatre & Opera House in Newcastle for “Legend: The Music of Bob Marley.” This concert will celebrate the legendary reggae artist’s greatest hits, promising an unforgettable night of music and nostalgia​ (NewcastleGateshead)​.

The Unthanks at Summer Fest

As part of Summer Fest, The Auckland Project will feature a performance by The Unthanks. Known for their ethereal folk music, The Unthanks will provide a mesmerizing musical experience in a beautiful outdoor setting​ (NewcastleGateshead)​.

Newcastle City Highlights Guided Tour

Discover the rich heritage of Newcastle with the City Highlights Guided Tour. This tour offers an immersive experience through the city’s iconic landmarks and hidden gems, perfect for history buffs and curious travelers​ (NewcastleGateshead)​.

Comedy Night at The Cluny

For a dose of laughter, The Cluny in Newcastle will host a comedy night featuring a lineup of talented comedians. This event is sure to provide a fun and entertaining evening, making it a great option for a night out with friends​ (Songkick)​.

Other Notable Events

Money for Nothing (Dire Straits Tribute)

Fans of classic rock can enjoy a performance by “Money for Nothing,” a tribute band celebrating the music of Dire Straits. This concert will take place at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium in Yarm, offering a nostalgic journey through the band’s greatest hits​ (WhereCanWeGo)​.

Open Garden at Historic Haughton-le-Skerne Gardens

Garden enthusiasts can explore the beautiful Historic Haughton-le-Skerne Gardens in Darlington. This open garden event provides a tranquil escape with its lush greenery and scenic landscapes, perfect for a leisurely stroll​ (WhereCanWeGo)​.

Conclusion

Whether you’re a sports fan, history buff, music lover, or simply looking for a fun day out, the North East of England has a diverse range of events to offer on June 27, 2024. Embrace the summer vibe and make the most of what the region has to offer by attending these exciting events.