Returning for its second year, the Artisan Food Fair at Rockliffe Hall will host dozens of the North East’s finest artisan food producers at this free event on February 1st and 2nd 2020.

There’ll be plenty of food and drink to sample, hot food stalls, exclusive offers, live chef demonstrations and gin, wine and beer schools taking place throughout the weekend, which kicks off the start of Rockliffe Hall’s Festival of Food.

LIVE CHEF DEMONSTRATIONS

Head to Rockliffe Hall’s Cookery School in The Looking Glass House, located in the Mischmasch area, to enjoy various culinary collaborations:

Saturday 1st February

11.30am Executive Chef Paul O’Hara, The Clubhouse at Rockliffe Hall and Mixologist, Ben Hunt

12.30pm Head Chef Gary Duffy, The Orangery at Rockliffe Hall and Sommelier, Derek Scaife

1.30pm Executive Chef Aaron Craig, Rockliffe Hall’s The Brasserie, featuring Durham Gin

2.30pm Chef Director Bob Arora, Sachins Newcastle, presents Punjabi flavours

Sunday 2nd February

11.30am Head chef Gareth Rayner, FORGE restaurant, and the Garden Team from Middleton Lodge Estate 12.30pm Head Chef Marcus Hall, The Devonport Hotel

1.30pm Brasserie Executive Chef Aaron Craig, and Ryan McVay, founder of The Calabash Tree

2.30pm Head pastry chef Cal Byerley, of Jesmond Dene House, and the “art of patisserie”

GIN, WINE AND BEER SCHOOLS

Taking place in The Drawing Room and The Campernella in Rockliffe Hall’s beautiful Old Hall, a team of experts will host these Think While You Drink tasting schools on both days of the Artisan Food Fair.

Gin School

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd February – 12 noon and 3.15pm

£25 – 5 G&Ts included

Led by Ginstructors, the class will educate guests on the quintessential British spirit, with talks from artisan gin producers, including the UK’s smallest craft distillery, The Little Quaker Distillery in Darlington. Scholars will learn about flavour profiles and how to perfectly pair and garnish their gin.

Wine School

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd February – 1.45pm

£25 – 5 wine tastings and nibbles included

North Yorkshire-based Bon Coeur Fine Wines have been selecting wine producers from all over the world, and everything from Provence rose, old world and new world wines feature in their wine store, Cellar 21. At their wine school, guests will learn the art of wine tasting and enjoy specially selected food pairings to make their wine sing!

Beer School

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd February – 1.45pm

£20 – 5 beers included

From session beers to IPAs, let the beer experts from Three Brothers Brewing Company take you on a journey of craft brews and talk you through the perfect food to pair with them.

ARTISAN FOOD FAIR

Indoor Traders – Rockliffe Suite and Marquee

Lewis & Cooper, Screaming Chimp, The Busy Whisk, Weardale Cheese, The Little Quaker Distillery, North Chocolates, Northumbrian Smokehouse, The Clucking Pig Co, The Northumberland Sausage Co, The Northumberland Sausage Co, MK Food Distribution, Three Brothers Brewery, Kitty’s Ginger Wine, The Velveteen Rabbit Luncheon Club, Burtree Puddings, Le Mini Macaron, The Hedgehog Bakery, Yorkshire Outdoors, Durham Distillers, Steel River Gin, Hepple Gin, Bon Coeur Fine Wines, Bows Bakes and Cakes, Rounton Coffee, Calder’s Kitchen, Pie Demand, Canny Candy Gagies, The Sawley Kitchen, Breaking Bread, Mad Jam Woman, R&G Thai Curry Paste, The Green Guerrilla, Ciderlicious. More to be announced.

Outdoor Hot Food

The Calabash Tree (Caribbean), Fat Hippo (Burgers), PHI Food (Greek Gyros), Spud Gun Loaded Fries, Shwarma (Kebabs), Scarborough Creperie, Harveys (Sausages), Bessys Sweet Teats (Coffee and Cake). More to be announced.

Guests can also purchase warming drinks and cocktails from the Rockliffe Hall Horse Box and Tipi Bar.

Rockliffe Hall’s Artisan Food Fair and the Chef Demonstrations are free events.

To book a place at the Gin, Wine and Beer Schools call 01325 729999 or email vip.event@rockliffehall.com