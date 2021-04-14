You stick to a tight budget most days, but once in a while, an expense doesn’t fit. Find out the five unique instances where you should spend more inside!

We all know how important it is to have a budget and stick to it. In order to save, plan for retirement, and keep your credit score high, you simply have to live within your means.

But that’s not always the case.

There are a few unique situations when it’s okay to spend more than you should. And no, we’re not talking about splurging on those limited edition sneakers that you just have to have.

Not sure when you should save and spend?

Here are five instances when it’s okay to spend more money than you think you should.

1. When it Involves Your Health

Are you putting off a dental exam or doctor’s appointment because you don’t want to have to spend the money?

You should never put your health at risk simply because the cost of medical care isn’t in your budget.

Going to regular check-ups and exams with your dentist, primary doctor, eye doctor, therapist, and gynecologist will cost you. But if you don’t go, it could cost you even more money down the road. Prolonging and putting off regular exams may result in paying for more expensive care later in life.

It’s also crucial to factor health insurance premiums into your budget. Instead of buying the cheapest plan, you may be able to save in the long term by stepping up to a more expensive insurance plan. Pricier plans can save you on co-pays as well as prescription drug prices.

But there’s more to spending money on your health than just paying for medical appointments and prescriptions. It also means doing some proactive spending to create a healthier lifestyle.

Don’t be afraid to spend money on a gym membership. Don’t hesitate to increase your grocery budget to include higher quality produce and healthy foods. These proactive approaches to your health will cost more now but can cut back on your medical expenses in the long run.

2. When You Have to Buy Furniture or Appliances

We know those budget feels. While discount furniture or inexpensive appliances may seem like a good idea, opting for high-quality items is usually the best way to go.

Investing in quality makes a big difference. Large items, such as your sofa, mattress, refrigerator, and washing machine, can last for decades if you buy well-made ones.

Cheaper products may save you money now, but if you need to replace them in a few years, you could end up spending even more. As tempting as it may be, resist the urge to head to IKEA or shop online at Wayfair. Instead, head to a high-quality furniture store and invest in pieces that will stand the test of time.

3. When You’ve Actually Been Saving For Something

It’s so gratifying to see the balance in your savings account grow larger and larger! Saving money is a pretty incredible feeling, especially when you’re saving for something specific.

Saving for a new car?

Putting money aside to use as a down payment on your first house?

Stashing away a year’s worth of tuition, so you don’t have to take any new student loans in your senior year of college?

Once you’ve saved enough to buy the thing you’ve saved for, spend the money on that specific thing. Yes, it can be challenging to part with, but it should make you feel good that you set a savings goal and followed it through.

4. If Something Makes You Happy

Planning for the future is essential, but it’s just as important to enjoy the present! Sometimes, you have to spend some money on something that makes you happy.

From clothing and shoes to fine dining to vacations, you can splurge on items when you want to, as long as you do it the right way.

Don’t pull out your credit card to pay for a lavish weekend trip or an expensive handbag. It’s perfectly fine to buy those things, but you should plan for them ahead of time and save money so that you can actually afford them.

The trick is to be intentional about how you spend your money. If a $2,000-weekend getaway will make you happy, save for it. If it’s a pretty new dress you’ve been eyeing, put the money aside and don’t buy it until you can pay for it with cash.

This may require you to cut back on spending in other areas.

5. To Hire Someone to Help You Manage Your Money

Sometimes you have to spend money to make money, and sometimes you need to spend money to learn how to save money or grow the money you’ve already saved.

If you struggle with managing your money, investing in a financial advisor or financial planner is worth the expense. From banks to investment firms, there are professionals out there who make it their business to help you save, spend, and invest your money.

This may seem like an unnecessary expense, but it’s honestly a smart money move. With a pro to guide you on saving and investing your money, you can set yourself up for financial freedom for life.

Just be sure to vet your financial advisor before signing any agreements or opening any new financial accounts. Some financial advisors charge a flat fee for their services, while others take a percentage of your assets. Be sure you know exactly how much it’s going to cost you before you enter into any agreements.

Conclusion

Saving money is a great feeling, but so is spending it!

The trick is to spend it on the things that matter, such as:

Your health and well-being

High-quality, big-ticket items, such as furniture and appliances

Specific items you’ve intentionally saved for (such as buying a car or a home)

Things that bring you joy

A financial advisor to help you grow your assets even more

With these tips and tricks in mind, you can make your money work for you just as hard as you work for it.