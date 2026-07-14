WHEN IT COMES TO LOVE IN SUNDERLAND THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL

A UNIQUE arts project is showing that love is in the air in Sunderland – and everyone is invited to take part.

The recent staging of the hit musical Moulin Rouge at the city’s Empire Theatre marked the launch of Love Lane, where a wall at Back Bridge Street near High Street West was transformed into a romantic message board.

And although the run of the show – which centres around an ill-fated love story – has ended, the project will endure.

Love Lane was the brainwave of Sunderland’s City Centre BID, working with the Art Café and the Empire Theatre.

People were encouraged to go and write something love-related on the wall, covering everything from their love for another person to their love of their city.

Visitors have so far left everything from their names, the initial of their partners, poems or even a reason why they love being a Mackem and the hope is now that more people will come forward and take part.

The installation is made up of hand painted squares and the idea was to provide a blank canvas for the people of Sunderland to make their mark.

Sue Devine of the Art Café said the project had been something she’d keen to get involved with.

“We loved creating these boards for Sunderland’s very own Love Lane, giving locals the opportunity to share messages of love, kindness and positivity,” she said.

“We’re absolutely thrilled by how well they’ve been received, and it’s been wonderful to see so many heartfelt and inspiring messages left by members of the community.”

Roberta Redecke, Head of Businesses Services at Sunderland’s BIDS – which also includes the Seafront BID – said Love Lane had “turned an otherwise blank and quiet back alley into a must visit photo spot.”

“The project was inspired by Moulin Rouge but we’re delighted it has a much longer life span,” she said.

“We hope it will encourage people to explore a different part of the city centre – and of course leave their own personal message as a lasting tribute to someone or something that they love.”

John Cliff, head of Marketing and Communications at the Sunderland Empire added that the theatre was “delighted Sunderland’s City Centre BID were inspired by Moulin Rouge! The Musical and commissioned this creative project to improve city vibrancy.

“We’re extremely grateful for their continued support through innovative projects such as this,” he said.

Anyone who adds a message is asked to capture the moment and share on social media, tagging @sunderlandexperience