  • Tue. Jul 14th, 2026

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GET READY TO ROCK AT THE FED…

ByDave Stopher

Jul 14, 2026

GATESHEAD’s leading event venue is getting ready to rock, as two top bands join forces for a one night only celebration of some of the world’s greatest anthems.

On Friday 16 October, The Fed is planning to raise the roof with Rock Revival – featuring the Brooke Band and Billy Black Band.

Fronted by “powerhouse” Brooke Barber, the Brooke Band delivers a high-impact, stadium-style live show, while Billy Black has won a legion of fans for his “soaring vocals.”

Each will cover hits from some of the biggest names in rock, from Guns ‘n’ Roses, ACDC and Bon Jovi, to The Cranberries, Heart, Journey and Bryan Adams.

And, as well as performing solo sets, Billy and Brooke have promised to share the stage for two special duets on the night.

Rachel Morson, sales and event manager at The Fed said: “The rock genre has produced some of the greatest, most soul stirring and powerful ballads and anthems ever made and fans will be able to hear the best of them at Rock Revival.”

Rock Revival takes place from 7pm to midnight and tickets cost £15pp.

To book or for more information call 0191 460 5353 email info@the-fed.co.uk or visit www.the-fed.co.uk.

By Dave Stopher

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